Gisborne Herald

Gisborne club HSOB to celebrate 100 years in March

By
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

The original HSOB side of 1925 derived from the Gisborne High School First XV of 1924. HSOB celebrates its centennial on March 28, 29 and 30 of next year.

The Gisborne High School First XV of 1924 is where it all began for HSOB.

Most of the players decided to keep together and formed their own rugby team in 1925, electing to call themselves High School Old Boys.

From those promising beginnings, HSOB celebrates its centennial on March 28-30

