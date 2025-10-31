A significant club shoot held in the 70s. Top row: Richard Black (left), Ray Ballard, Ian Kerr, Rex Newman, Peter Brownlie, Logan Cameron, Roger Hurlstone, Michael Millar, Richard Rice, (unknown). Middle row: (Unknown), Richard Crawshaw, Don Allen, (unknown), (unknown), Brian Olsen, Jim Hart, Kahu Bullivant. Front row: Christine Newman, Ernie White, (unknown), Jill Brownlie, Claire Brownlie, Nick James, Gordon Carmody, Shirley Black, Laurie Tidswell, Tony Kerr, (unknown).

After that, an automatic trap was purchased and installed at Tatapouri on property loaned by the local hotel free of charge.

“It must have been spectacular with the ocean as the backdrop.”

Later on, the club moved to the Peddle estate on Willows Rd.

In 1987, four members of the Gisborne Clay Target Association made the NZ Macintosh team: Roger Bright (left), Craig Brownlie (Junior team), Ross Tattle and Tony Ferkins. Photo / Gisborne Clay Target Club

“This was a fantastic set-up, with several fields for both trap and skeet, and a clubhouse with [a] kitchen, office and bar facilities.

“The current location is on council land at Karau Rd, Manutūkē, with exceptional fields for both skeet and trap with a very good backdrop.

“A clubhouse is on the wish list for the not-too-distant future.”

Bruce Smart, club patron and life member, lived to 100. The club's centenary celebrations begin on November 14. Photo / Gisborne Clay Target Club

Club patron Bruce Smart lived to the age of 100. Hurlstone said the 100 target centennial match would also be a " tip of the hat" to his contribution.

“He put his heart into the club through tough times and relocation, and was an inspirational coach to many up-and-coming shooters.”

In 2020, Clayton Hope from Gisborne Boys' High School (right) was winner of the NZ Secondary Schools Skeet Championship. Luke Hurlstone (left), from Campion College, was the North Island senior boys' single-barrel champ. Photo / Chris Hurlstone

The future of the sport in the region is looking bright. Two Gisborne schools, Gisborne Boys’ High School and Campion College, have clay target teams.

“We have a club shoot once a month on the fourth Sunday of the month, with a weekly practice on a Wednesday afternoon, alongside the secondary school practice after school,” Hurlstone said.

“The club also hosts corporate or team-building events for work functions, social clubs, etc.”

Millie Galloway (Woodford House) beat the boys to win the Secondary School Cup at the 2024 club champs. Photo / Supplied

Hurlstone said the centenary celebrations will begin on Friday, November 14, at midday.

“We will cut the cake and have a wee address to past and present members (all welcome), followed by a 100 target match.”

“Saturday and Sunday, the club hosts the Hawke’s Bay provincials, and we are expecting a great turnout.”

More information is available on the club’s Facebook page.