Gisborne Clay Target Club marks its 100-year history with a special centenary shoot this month. Pictured are the victorious 2023 Rose Bowl Team (Regional interclub shoot): Kelven Ellison (left), past president Rick Spence, current president Chris Hurring holding the cup, Pip Rutland and Chris Hurlstone. Photo / Supplied
Gisborne Clay Target Club marks its 100-year history with a special centenary shoot this month, which will also honour the contributions of the club patron.
The centenary celebration will take place on the weekend of November 14 to November 16 at the club’s Karau Rd, Manutūkē, home.
Committee member ChrisHurlstone gave an overview of the sport’s history in the region and the club’s development.
“The father of the sport in Poverty Bay was Mr SG Glennie, who gathered a group of shooters around him in 1912 and pioneered competitive trap shooting,” Hurlstone wrote.
“In earlier days, there were clubs at Tolaga Bay, Ruatōria, Te Araroa, Ngātapa and Te Hapara. All these clubs discontinued operations and joined the Tokomaru Bay club in 1925, which was the start of the Gisborne Gun Club.”