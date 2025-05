The city beaches from The Cut to Midway will look their best for the long weekend when council contractors finish the job of heaping up and removing driftwood. Photo / Murray Robertson

Work has continued this week on sprucing up the city beaches ahead of Labour Weekend and there has also been clean-up work in other places, including under city bridges.

“Sunny days are here and we’re working hard to clear large woody debris from our beaches and under our bridges,” a council spokeswoman said.

“We’ve been tackling camping sites at Turihaua, Pouawa and have been cleaning up the remaining debris on Waikanae and Midway beaches.”