Gisborne choir focuses on skill-building and invites new members

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne Choral Society and Gisborne Orchestra in rehearsal at St Andrew's Church for last year's Trumpets and Joy concert. Musical director Gavin Maclean is conducting the rehearsal with Coralie Hunter at the harpsichord (far right).

Gisborne Choral Society (GCS) will be back in full voice on Monday, freshly inspired by the success of the New Zealand Youth Choir and popular new movie Tinā.

This month, the national youth choir demonstrated the gift of choral singing at two global competitions.

It was judged Choir of

