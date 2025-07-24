“But also we love learning new works together, hearing ourselves improve over the weeks of rehearsal, ready for performance, or revisiting familiar pieces.

“The fellowship of our shared endeavour is a wonderful thing.”

The choral society has rehearsed for and presented at least three concerts a year for almost all its 59 years.

However, the choir is taking a break from the usual pressure of preparing for a concert and focusing on refreshing and rebuilding during the second half of 2025.

“There is much we can do to develop our skills, vocal and musical, enjoy singing together and explore old and new music,” GCS musical director Gavin Maclean said.

He is looking at bringing three elements – skills, repertoire and having a good sing – into each week.

“There have always been some requests for improving on technique,” he said.

“I will introduce many aspects, mainly in short doses but [also] some longer ones. There are many texts and courses that do this, both for reading music and developing the voice, and although I do have possible schemes up my sleeve, I would like to sketch this in a list of topics and ideas, so we can adjust to people’s requests.”

Maclean said there were plans to make for next year and the choir would be starting on some of that music.

“The Handel opera Acis and Galatea is a fun idea, with ideal choruses to work on.

“This is a chance for anyone who has ever thought about singing in a choir to find out what’s involved and to learn new skills,” Richmond said. “A warm welcome awaits anyone who wants to join us.”

The choir has been on a “winter break” since its concert at the end of June, but resumes on Monday, July 28, in St Andrew’s Church at 7pm.

“The heaters will be on and we will be ready to have some serious fun,” Richmond said.