Gisborne Herald

Gisborne Central tops Tairāwhiti in walking school bus initiative

By Anne-Marie de Bruin
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne Central School won $500 for its walking school bus success, at front are students Thomas Waide, Oscar Allen and Xavier Collier. At back are Olivia Joblin (left) and Amy Graham (right) from Enviroschools Tairāwhiti.

  • Gisborne Central School leads Tairāwhiti schools in walking school bus initiative, reducing car drop-offs from 59% to 35%.
  • The school runs three walking buses each week, earning points on the national Wednesday Challenge leaderboard.
  • Central won a $500 nationwide prize for term 1, celebrating efforts in promoting sustainable transport.

Gisborne Central School has walked its way to the top of Tairāwhiti schools for “walking school buses" in term 1 this year.

The school was awarded for its dedication with a $500 cash prize presented at a school assembly as part of the Wednesday Challenge initiative. The Wednesday Challenge, meanwhile, is supported by Gisborne District Council, Enviroschools Tairāwhiti and Tairāwhiti Environment Centre.

New Zealand schools have been challenged to find another way for students to get to school each Wednesday by means other than a single-household car.

This can include walking, travelling by scooter, riding a bike, skating, motorbike, carpooling, bus, train or ferry.

Classes compete within their own schools and schools nationwide compete with one another and are ranked, and can win prizes.

It is hoped this change in getting to school will spread to other days of the week.

As of Wednesday, Central was sitting third overall on the national primary school leaderboard (by weighted points). Stanhope Rd School, of Auckland, was top.

Another Gisborne primary school, Te Wharau, was also doing well.

Central School began participating in October 2023 and at that time, 59% of students were being dropped off to school by car.

As of 2025, 35% were being dropped off by car.

Pupils are making the journey on foot, by scooter and riding bikes. Children are also being dropped part of the way to school and finish the rest of the trip by walking.

Central has three “walking school buses” each Wednesday morning. The “buses” involve groups of children walking with adults to the school.

Staff member Olivia Joblin says the children are learning a lot from walking to school.

“Participating in the walking buses has been an incredible experience for us. It’s not just about finding an alternative way of transport for our kura, it’s also a meaningful opportunity to embody our school values in real life.”

Joblin said pupils and teachers met each Wednesday next to Poverty Bay Bowling Club down the road from the school.

“A group of teachers who are rostered on the walking bus get there between 8am to 8.40am and we take turns walking the tamariki to school.

“Whānau drop their kids off and have a chat with the teachers. Some days whānau even join in on the walking bus with their kids [mostly the junior kids].

“It’s an awesome way for kids who live far away to join in on the Wednesday Challenge.

”It’s awesome connecting with whānau and tamariki from different classes.

“Caring for our environment is important and we get to do that. There’s a special feelgood vibe that comes from contributing positively to our community.”

Tamariki have received extra motivation in the form of Freddo Frog chocolate incentive prizes given out at assembly.

“It’s such a fun way to celebrate and motivate our awesome students who take part,” Joblin said.

“We also have a prize for the teachers, too. One teacher will win a coffee voucher at assembly for either taking part or helping out at the bowling club.”

Tairāwhiti schools are encouraged to join the programme at www.wednesdaychallenge.co.nz

The Wednesday Challenge also features leaderboards for businesses and organisations, neighbourhoods and social teams.

