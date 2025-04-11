The scaffolding has come down at the Gisborne Cenotaph after contractors completed a restoration project. Photo / Murray Robertson

The second phase of preservation work on the Gisborne Cenotaph has been successfully completed ahead of Anzac Day.

Scaffolding has come down and only the fence around The Esplanade monument remained in place on Friday, pending final site inspections of the work.

The sum of $90,000 was budgeted for the second phase of restoration work that involved specialist materials and techniques.

“The work was completed by local specialist contractors... who worked closely with heritage conservation experts to ensure all interventions met Heritage New Zealand guidelines,” Gisborne District Council said.

“All materials used were specifically selected to be compatible with the monument’s original Carrara marble.”