A Gisborne District Council candidate who has been struck off the medical register twice says his story is “one of redemption and survival”.
Māori ward candidate Raawiri Gilgen, professionally known as Dr David Gilgen, was first deregistered in 1989 for over-prescribing benzodiazepines, a type of depressant drug.
In 2005, theMedical Council suspended Gilgen’s medical licence after suspecting below-standard services, particularly with regard to his prescribing practices.
Then, in December of 2007, the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal struck him off again. He was charged with professional misconduct after he was found to have forged a colleague’s signature to supply anabolic steroids to sporting patients in 2006.
Gilgen was also found to have ordered steroids online while his medical licence was suspended.
He intended to work in Australia and return to New Zealand after six months and reapply to the medical register to get back to work as a general practitioner.
“As it happened, in February 2008, I couldn’t locate my NZ passport. I applied for a replacement. This application was denied.”
Gilgen said it was the case until July 2020, during the Covid pandemic.
He eventually returned in September 2020 and was subject to Covid-19 quarantine.
Speaking with Local Democracy Reporting, he said he had been falsely accused.
He believes his past professional conduct has bearing on his suitability for the council, but on the positive side.
“I am happy for voters to be aware of my professional history. They were in 2004 when I successfully ran for membership on the Waikato DHB (District Health Board). My past has never been secret,” he said.
When Gilgen was struck off the medical register for a second time, the Health Practitioners Disciplinary decision document said mitigating factors were that Gilgen undoubtedly had “significant skills” and it appeared that he was “highly regarded by his patients and the Māori community”.
“He has contributed significantly, it seems, to Māori health and to his local District Health Board. The Tribunal considers that he has a lot of potential, but not as a medical practitioner at this time,” the report read.
Gilgen, who lives in Tokomaru Bay, said he had yet to make a definitive decision on returning to his medical practice, but had “numerous offers to work”.