Gisborne Cancer Society seeks volunteers for Daffodil Day fundraiser

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The Agency staff members (from left) Kylie Kahukiwa, Karyn Anderson and Laice Jackson set up an impromptu Daffodil Day stall and quickly sold two buckets of flowers. All three, who have family members who have battled cancer, are enthusiastic supporters of the Cancer Society and ask the public to support the Daffodil Day collection on August 29 and 30, or other connected fundraisers.

Daffodil Day is three weekends away and Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society is looking for volunteers.

Collectors will be in the CBD and other locations such as The Warehouse on Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30.

“If you are able to help us out, we would be so grateful to

