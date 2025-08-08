The Agency staff members (from left) Kylie Kahukiwa, Karyn Anderson and Laice Jackson set up an impromptu Daffodil Day stall and quickly sold two buckets of flowers. All three, who have family members who have battled cancer, are enthusiastic supporters of the Cancer Society and ask the public to support the Daffodil Day collection on August 29 and 30, or other connected fundraisers.

Daffodil Day is three weekends away and Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society is looking for volunteers.

Collectors will be in the CBD and other locations such as The Warehouse on Friday, August 29, and Saturday, August 30.

“If you are able to help us out, we would be so grateful to hear from you,” Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society fundraiser and events coordinator Shay Podjursky said.

“Please email our volunteer coordinator Gill on gillian.stevenson@cancercd.org.nz.”

The public can also support Daffodil Day stalls at the Gisborne Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Mitre 10 on Sunday, Woolworths supermarket on Tuesday and Ballance Street Bookshop on Thursday.