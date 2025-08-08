The stall volunteers will have daffodils, potted miniature daffodil bulbs and raffle tickets on sale, and will accept donations.
Another fundraising event planned is Gisborne Vintage Car Club’s annual Daffodil Day Rally.
It is being held on Sunday, August 24, and will feature a park and display at The Warehouse from 10am, followed by a fun run to Tolaga Bay from 1pm.
August 24 is the Vintage Car Club of New Zealand’s National Day.
Participants pay $10, with all funds going to the Cancer Society.
Any type of vehicle can be part of the rally to Tolaga Bay.
For more information about the rally, go to www.vcc.org.nz.