Bradley Anderson in action during the fencing competition. The 15 finalists and their dogs and officials are (from left) Bernard Arends - Tarn, Merv Utting - Queen, Guy Thompson - Jim, Barney Strong -Trixie, Bob Bryson - O'Shea, Phil Cook - Jack, Allen Irwin - Slug, Henry Gaddum - Lyn, Sheena Martin -Smart, Henry Hindmarsh - Spot, Wayne Faulkner - Roz, Peter Williams - Guide, David Evans - Knight, Bob Bruce - Ruby and Susan, Shirley Horsfall (timekeeper) and judge Laurie Horsfall. Photo / Rebecca Williams Waerenga-o-Kuri's Jessie Gunn, with Jed, was rapt to take out the maiden section of the dog trials title at the Show. Photo / Rebecca Williams The best scarecrow in the Country Community Challenge was made by the team from Waerenga-o-Kuri, including the Thatchers (pictured) - Heidi, 8, Sophie, 5, Tessa, 6, and their mum Bex. Photo / Murray Robertson
The Supreme Champion of the Poverty Bay A&P Show's Graham and Dobson Accountants Pet lamb competition was Dolly and her owner Porscha-lee Tangiia (front right). Coco and her owner Chester Gardner (front left) won Reserve Champion. Judges were East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick (back right) and Napier MP Katie Nimon (second from left) pictured with John and Tricia Byrne, who presented the prizes on behalf of the sponsors. Nigerian Dwarf wins champion doe for first-timer Shields
The dairy goats section of the Spring Show drew 38 goats from 11 competitors.
First-time entrant Kaz Shields from southern Hawke’s Bay had a successful day, winning the AR champion doe with his Nigerian Dwarf goat.
Returning show supporters Lyn and Becky Laws (Whakatāne) won the AR junior champion doe.
Gisborne’s Heather Weatherall’s won the HR champion doe and Heather Stills the HR junior champion doe.
Waikato judge Bruce McRobbie enjoyed his day and was impressed with the high quality of entries.
Competitors were appreciative of the support from local businesses and the public attendance throughout the day.
RESULTS -
Herd Register Standard Age Classes - Kidded Doe in Milk under 3yrs: Strathburn Gwyn - Raewyn Bruce 1; Strathburn Jetta – R Bruce 2.
Kidded Doe in Milk 3yrs & under 5 yrs: Strathburn Blaine - R Bruce 1; Strathburn Barika - R Bruce 2; Hilltop Bindi - Tayla Abel 3.
Kidded Doe in Milk 5yrs & Over: Highview Xena - Heather Weatherall 1.
HR Champion Doe: Highview Xena - H Weatherall - Stills Family Cup.
Reserve Champion: Strathburn Gwyn - R Bruce.
Associated Records Standard Age Classes - Kidded Doe in Milk under 3yrs: Muddyvalley Dawn - Kaz Shields 1; Simmbian Lakeisha - Lyn and Becky Laws 2.
Kidded Doe in Milk 3yrs & under 5 yrs: Hilltop Persia - Lucy Bruce 1; Tippytoe Kitkat - L and B Laws 2.
AR Champion Doe: Muddyvalley Dawn - K Shields - Hika Cup.
Reserve Champion: Simmbian Lakeisha - L and B Laws.
Senior Progeny: Muddyvalley Dawn & Pricilla - K Shields 1.
HR Best Udder: Highview Xena - H Weatherall 1; Strathburn Jetta - R Bruce 2; Strathburn Gwyn - R Bruce 3; Strathburn Barika - R Bruce 4.
W & C Grave Willowcreek Challenge Cup: Highview Xena- H Weatherall.
AR Best Udder: Belvue Verity 1- R Bruce 1; Muddyvalley Dawn - K Shields 2; Simmbian Lakeisha - L and B Laws 3; Muddyvalley Pricilla - K Shields 4.
Strathburn AR Best Udder Cup: Belvue Verity 1 - R Bruce.
Junior Showmanship - Ella Bruce-Hills 1; Mieka Laws 2; Reagan Laws 3; Alex Bruce-Hills and Tuaia Nathan 4.
Novice Exhibit and Handler: Buttercup - Jax Hawea-Hindmarsh 1.
Dairy Doe Kid: Biscuit - T Abel 1.
HR standard age classes - Maiden Doe or Goatling Over 12mths & Under 2 1/2yrs: Hilltop Brie - L Bruce 1; Strathburn Saria - R Bruce- 2.
Maiden Doe Kid - Born on or before 31st July: Te Punga Delphine Molly - Heather Stills 1.
HR Junior Champion Doe: - Te Punga Delphine Molly - H Stills - Greaves Family Cup.
Reserve Champion: Hilltop Brie - L Bruce.
AR Standard Age Classes - Maiden Doe Kid - Born on or before 31st July: Simmbian Roxanne - L and B Laws 1; Tippytoe Annastasia - L and B Laws 2.
Maiden Doe Kid - Born on or after August 1: Ruahinekid Sorrel - K Shields 1; Ruahinekid Nettle - K Shields 2; Simmbian Kinley -L and B Laws 3; Simmbian Lilianna - L and B Laws 4.
AR Junior Champion Doe: Simmbian Roxanne - L and B Laws - Jarabro Cup.
Reserve Champion: Ruahinekid Sorrel - K Shields.
Junior Progeny Group - Ruahinekid Nettle & Sorrel - K Shields 1.
AR standard Age Classes - Buck Kid under 12 months: Simmbian Tau - L and B Laws 1; Simmbian Toi - L and B Laws 2.
Buckling over 12mths & under 2yrs: Simmbian Harvey - L and B Laws 1; Tippytoe Silver Knight - L and B Laws 2.
HR Standard Age Classes - Buck Kid under 12 months: Heathden Forte’s Xavier - H Weatherall 1.
Best Buck Kid: Heathden Forte’s Xavier - H Weatherall - Heathden Cup.
Grand Champion Buck Age Class: Highview Thomas-Carol Harrington 1; Heathden Forte - H Weatherall 2.
WD (Bill) Duncan-Sittlington Shield – Strathburn Blaine - R Bruce.
Supreme Dairy Goat In Show: Highview Thomas - C Harrington - Heathden Trophy.