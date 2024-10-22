Gisborne's Bradley Anderson had a successful Poverty Bay A&P Show, finishing third in the maiden section of the dog trials and winning the cadets section of the fencing with fellow Smedley trainee. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Farm cadet Bradley Anderson came home to Gisborne to compete in the Tux sheep dog trials and the fencing and featured prominently in both competitions.

The 17-year-old and his dog Jess produced the best run of the maiden competitors on day one of the trials and finished third in the maiden run-off on Saturday morning, held just before the open final.

Anderson then jumped the fence from the trials area and teamed up with Smedley Station and Cadet Training mate Cameron Chambers (of Taranaki) in the fencing competition in which they won the cadets division.

Taranaki's Cameron Chambers (left) and Gisborne's Bradley Anderson are looking forward to the Central Hawke's Bay A&P Show after winning the cadets division of the fencing at the Poverty Bay Show.

The win follows their success at the Fieldays in June and their sights are now set on the fencing competition at the Central Hawke’s Bay A&P show in Waipukurau next month.