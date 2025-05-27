“From the back right to the front, the students’ communication was tremendous. Their fitness also really helped them.”

Sharpshooter Ollie Egan added a hat-trick to his 10-goal blitz from the previous weekend as the students took control in the second quarter.

In the other men’s game, Waituhi beat LPSC Resene Masters 5-3 on Friday night.

“It was a tight game,” Kerr said. “The Masters led early on and Waituhi had to dig deep to beat them. Waituhi really only cemented the win in the final quarter, so well done the Masters. They pushed Waituhi right to last whistle.”

Tegan Brown and Henry Mohi got doubles for Waituhi.

GMC Green moved on to the maximum nine points on the women’s table after beating PGG Wrightson Ngatapa 4-0 - two of those to Jade Stafford.

“GMC again stamped their authority and sent the message to all the women that they will be the team to beat this season,” Kerr said.

“Ngatapa put up a good fight, though, and a couple of mistakes in their defensive circle cost them.”

Two of the Green Machine goals came through penalty strokes.

“You could see GMC’s training pay off in the game and they deserved the win,” Kerr said.

LPSC Paikea and Ngatapa are tied on six points in that competition, three behind GMC.

GMC Kowhai are fourth on three points after they notched their first win of the season - 5-3 over Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI.

“Kowhai really took it to the students,” Kerr said. “Right from the outset they dominated on attack and looked the better team.

“Their strong defence paid off and set the platform for their attackers to do the damage at the other end.”

Zuza Riddell and Annie-Lee Waiwai each scored twice for Kowhai.

Girls’ High boosted their goals-for column from one to four courtesy of two goals to Mya Carrington and one to Aisha Twigley.

Scoreboard

Poverty Bay women’s competition: GMC Green 4 (Maia Brown, Jess Candy, Jade Stafford 2) PGG Wrightson Ngatapa 0.

GMC Kowhai 5 (Kirsty Gaddum, Zuza Riddell 2, Annie-Lee Waiwai 2) Gisborne Girls’ High First XI 3 (Mya Carrington 2, Aisha Twigley).

Poverty Bay men’s competition: Gisborne Boys’ High First XI 6 (Ollie Egan 3, Austin Fergus, Harry Hayward, Tom Fletcher) Lytton Paikea Sports Club LOB Traktion 3 (Zarneo Baker, Peter Kapene, Matt King).

Waituhi 5 (Tegan Brown 2, Henry Mohi 2, Te Ariki Ihe) LPSC Resene Masters 3 (Derek Peach, Neal Ebbett, Marc Simmons).