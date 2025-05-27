Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne Boys’ High too slick for LOB in Poverty Bay club hockey; GMC roll on

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Ngatapa did their best to contain GMC Green in Poverty Bay women's club hockey on Saturday, but reigning champions GMC proved too good in a 4-0 win on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve. Photo / Paul Rickard

Ngatapa did their best to contain GMC Green in Poverty Bay women's club hockey on Saturday, but reigning champions GMC proved too good in a 4-0 win on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI advanced to second on their own on the Poverty Bay men’s club hockey table after a comprehensive victory over LPSC LOB Traktion on Saturday.

The students won 6-3 on the Hain Farming Turf at Harry Barker Reserve to move to six points on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald