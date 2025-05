Sacha Nepe is sworn in as a new judge by Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu at Whakatō Marae, Manutuke.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Sacha Nepe is sworn in as a new judge by Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu at Whakatō Marae, Manutuke.

Gisborne-born Sacha Nepe has been sworn in as a District Court judge at Whakatō Marae, Manutūkē.

She will initially be based at Manukau District Court.

Nepe (Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri and Te Aitanga a Mahaki) was admitted to the bar in 1997 and started her legal career in Rotorua as a staff solicitor with Rangitauira & Co before moving to Hamilton, where she joined Preston Matenga in 1999.

Five years later, she moved to Bogers Scott & Shortland as a senior solicitor before becoming a barrister and solicitor in 2007.

Nepe has worked primarily as a litigator in the District Court, working in both the summary and jury trial jurisdictions.