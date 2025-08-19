IRD successfully applied in the High Court at Gisborne to place Lift Harvesting Limited into liquidation. A report has revealed that creditors have claimed over $1.5 million so far. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Creditors are claiming over $1.5 million from a Gisborne-based logging company in liquidation, most of which is allegedly tax owed to the Inland Revenue Department.

IRD successfully applied at the High Court in Gisborne to place Lift Harvesting Limited into liquidation on July 11.

The Insolvency and Trustee Service, the Official Assignee’s Office under the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), was appointed as liquidator and released its first Insolvency Summary report on Monday.

The summary of claims in the report gives an estimated total claims figure of $1,562,891.59, with 10 unsecured creditors, four secured creditors and two preferential unsecured creditors.

The largest amount allegedly owing is to IRD, with it claiming $461,290.33 as a preferential unsecured creditor and $679,992.76 as an unsecured creditor. It has also claimed $1518.18 in applicant creditor costs for a total of $1,142,801.27.