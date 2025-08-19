“The cause of this liquidation appears to be related to a failure to account for taxation compounded by the regional cyclone experienced in January 2023,” the report says, under the subheading “additional information”.
“The liquidator has established contact with the company director, and a statement of affairs has been received. The liquidator is conducting searches and investigations through various databases and other avenues open to him to locate any further asset interests that are of benefit for creditors in this liquidation.”
Other creditors include NZ Transport Agency, radio communications company Colvins, Chartered Accountants DPA Limited and forestry industry adjacent companies Forest Management Solutions, Forestry Leasing Solutions, A P Plant & Machinery, Shaw’s Wire Ropes and Log Lease Limited.
Vehicle finance company Motor Trade Finance Limited is also listed as a creditor, but a specific claim amount was not noted in the first report.
Company director Izaac Jay Davy has been approached for comment via email.