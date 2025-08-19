Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Gisborne-based logging company Lift Harvesting in liquidation owing $1.5m to creditors - report

James Pocock
By
Chief Reporter, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

IRD successfully applied in the High Court at Gisborne to place Lift Harvesting Limited into liquidation. A report has revealed that creditors have claimed over $1.5 million so far. Photo / Gisborne Herald

IRD successfully applied in the High Court at Gisborne to place Lift Harvesting Limited into liquidation. A report has revealed that creditors have claimed over $1.5 million so far. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Creditors are claiming over $1.5 million from a Gisborne-based logging company in liquidation, most of which is allegedly tax owed to the Inland Revenue Department.

IRD successfully applied at the High Court in Gisborne to place Lift Harvesting Limited into liquidation on July 11.

The Insolvency and Trustee Service, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save