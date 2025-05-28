“Despite exploring various options to address these challenges, closing our doors has proven to be the most viable path forward.”

Columbine Industries Ltd was founded in 1951 by three Thorpe brothers, Alan, George and Jack.

He said 45 roles will be disestablished, with the closure on August 1, and extended his “heartfelt thanks” to all staff members.

“Our staff have been the heart of this company with many workers like family,” Thorpe said.

“We are deeply thankful to them for their commitment, hard work and loyalty over the years.

“They are our top priority, and we’re providing the support they need as we work through this difficult period, ensuring they have the right resources and assistance.”

The company has manufactured high-quality hosiery locally for four generations, and Thorpe said it was the last New Zealand-based hosiery manufacturer.

Declining sales and increased operational costs have led to what managing director Michael Thorpe says has been an extremely difficult decision. Photo / Murray Robertson

“Columbine also wishes to express sincere gratitude to its loyal customers for their unwavering support over the years, with remaining stock continuing to be traded until it’s gone.”

Thorpe said the company was working through options with regard to the land and buildings.

Gisborne Chamber of Commerce president Ashley Fisher said it was disappointing and sad to hear the news of the closure.

“The loss of jobs is always sad to hear.”

Columbine Industries Ltd was founded in 1951 by three Thorpe brothers, Alan, George and Jack.

Columbine has employed anywhere from 90 to about 180 people throughout its history.

It had supported local causes through donations and collaboration with organisations including the Sunrise Foundation, Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council and Riverdale School.