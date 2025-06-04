Pegasus II Fishing was fined $9000 plus court costs and skipper Baylee Robert Reriti was fined $4000, which the company will pay, after fishing in a seasonally prohibited area. Photo / 123rf

Pegasus II Fishing was fined $9000 plus court costs and skipper Baylee Robert Reriti was fined $4000, which the company will pay, after fishing in a seasonally prohibited area. Photo / 123rf

A Gisborne-based fishing company and its skipper were fined $13,000 after fishing in a seasonally prohibited area.

The Crown also seized the company’s $250,000 fishing vessel and more than $16,000 worth of fish.

More than two tonnes of fish, mostly snapper and kahawai, were illegally caught near the Motu River in the Bay of Plenty by Pegasus II Fishing’s bottom-longlining vessel over two days at the end of 2023.

The company, registered to an address in Gisborne, and 23-year-old skipper Baylee Robert Reriti were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on May 30 on one charge each under the Fisheries (Auckland and Kermadec Areas Commercial Fishing) Regulations 1986.

Pegasus II Fishing was fined $9000 plus court costs, while Reriti was fined $4000.