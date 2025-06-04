Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne-based fishing company fined $13,000 for prohibited fishing; boat and catch seized

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Pegasus II Fishing was fined $9000 plus court costs and skipper Baylee Robert Reriti was fined $4000, which the company will pay, after fishing in a seasonally prohibited area. Photo / 123rf

A Gisborne-based fishing company and its skipper were fined $13,000 after fishing in a seasonally prohibited area.

The Crown also seized the company’s $250,000 fishing vessel and more than $16,000 worth of fish.

More than two tonnes of fish, mostly snapper and kahawai, were illegally caught near the Motu River

