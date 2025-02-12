Hansen didn’t set out to write a book but as she started to learn more she realised their stories were “deep and complex” and she wanted to record their history before it was forgotten.

The Silk is something quite different - a colourful and uplifting series of paintings which are more representative of her previous works.

Hansen gets a lot of pleasure from painting flora and fauna, describing it as “relaxing”.

She spent around 300 hours on one of the larger works featuring kana lilies. Titled Take The Coast Road To Kaiaua, it was inspired by lillies growing on the side of the road of State Highway 35.

Hansen paints in acrylic and has become known for her textured white hydrangeas.

As the deadline for the Matawhero art exhibition approached, she put in some serious hours, but it was a labour of love.

“I loved painting wisteria,” she said, referring to The Wistful - a smaller work with detailed brush strokes.

She will often work on two paintings at the same time as this allows her to shift her attention from one piece to another and bring fresh eyes when she returns to a work.

“Sometimes the difficulty is knowing when to stop adding to a painting and deciding that it is complete.”

Hansen spent most of her professional life working as an educator, with art her specialist subject, but she has always painted.

She is a member of the Gisborne Artists’ Society and a committee member of The She Shed Tour. Each November she opens her home and studio for the annual art and garden tour.

The Wistful is the name of this acrylic on canvas piece by Gisborne artist Margaret Hansen, who says she loves painting wisteria.

The Silk by Margaret Hansen

Matawhero Art Gallery: Wednesday - Friday, 12pm - 4pm. Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm - 4.30pm.

189 Riverpoint Rd, Matawhero.