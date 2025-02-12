Gisborne artist Margaret Hansen's latest exhibition - titled The Silk - is running at Matawhero Art Gallery. Photo / Kim Parkinson
From the dripping beauty of wisteria to the lavish quirks of the dahlia, Margaret Hansen’s new exhibition at Matawhero Art Gallery celebrates the summer garden.
This latest collection is inspired by the richly embroidered back of her well-loved, vintage silk kimono, hence the exhibition’s title - The Silk.
The Gisborne painter works out of her home studio at Makorori which has a sweeping panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean.
After spending the last year working on an exhibition for Tairāwhiti Museum and her book Wimples, Crosses and Lepers: Women of Influence, Hansen said she enjoyed painting the joyful, floral-themed works.
Wimples, Crosses and Lepers was a research-focused family history about her aunts, both of whom rose to be second-in-command of their Catholic orders.