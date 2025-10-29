Advertisement
Gisborne animator Charlie Faulks debuts Bloke of the Apocalypse in Wellington

Kim Parkinson
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read
Kim Parkinson writes for the arts and entertainment pages, and covers education and human interest stories for the Gisborne Herald

Gisborne's Charlie Faulks has completed an animated series Bloke of the Apocalypse. He is pictured with animator Jackson Davis. Photo / Sara Tansy

A long-held ambition to produce an animation for the screen will be fulfilled tomorrow when Charlie Faulks’ animated series Bloke of the Apocalypse has its premiere at the Terror-Fi Film Festival in Wellington.

Gisborne born-and-bred, Faulks (21) said he was feeling both excited and nervous ahead of the premiere.

“It

