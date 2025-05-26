Lochiel Station near Hanmer Springs is hosting the South Island and New Zealand Dog Trial championships this week. Several Poverty Bay Centre trialists were on leaderboards Tuesday morning.

Poverty Bay centre dog triallists have been featuring on the various leaderboards at the South Island and New Zealand championships being held at Lochiel Station near Hanmer Springs.

The championships started on Sunday.

At the noon call on day one, Waingake’s Ruie Bridge and his dog Tui were in the top seven in event two - the short head and yard. However, they had been knocked off the board by the 4pm call that day.

Henry Hindmarsh and Spot from Tolaga Bay came on to the leaderboard in that event by 4pm and were still there at the 9am call Tuesday morning.

In event three, the zig-zag hunt, Tolaga’s Leo Edginton and Skye were on the leaderboard at 4pm on Sunday but had dropped off as of noon on Monday.