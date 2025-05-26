Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne and East Coast combos on and off leaderboards at sheep dog trials’ qualifying runs

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Lochiel Station near Hanmer Springs is hosting the South Island and New Zealand Dog Trial championships this week. Several Poverty Bay Centre trialists were on leaderboards Tuesday morning.

Lochiel Station near Hanmer Springs is hosting the South Island and New Zealand Dog Trial championships this week. Several Poverty Bay Centre trialists were on leaderboards Tuesday morning.

Poverty Bay centre dog triallists have been featuring on the various leaderboards at the South Island and New Zealand championships being held at Lochiel Station near Hanmer Springs.

The championships started on Sunday.

At the noon call on day one, Waingake’s Ruie Bridge and his dog Tui were in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald