Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Fuel tank installation boost for emergency services at critical sites on the East Coast

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Tairāwhiti Emergency Management group manager Ben Green (left), Ngāti Porou Oranga chief operating officer Lisa Whakataka and Ngāti Porou facilities and projects manager Richard Whangapirita in front of a 10,000-litre fuel tank - one of two that will help strengthen the East Coast’s resilience in the wake of weather and emergency events.

Tairāwhiti Emergency Management group manager Ben Green (left), Ngāti Porou Oranga chief operating officer Lisa Whakataka and Ngāti Porou facilities and projects manager Richard Whangapirita in front of a 10,000-litre fuel tank - one of two that will help strengthen the East Coast’s resilience in the wake of weather and emergency events.

The East Coast’s resilience during an emergency has been strengthened through a collaboration between Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou and the Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Office.

Ngāti Porou Oranga at Te Puia Hot Springs has a 10,000-litre fuel tank in place to ensure the hospital does not face a shortage as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald