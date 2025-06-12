Tairāwhiti Emergency Management group manager Ben Green (left), Ngāti Porou Oranga chief operating officer Lisa Whakataka and Ngāti Porou facilities and projects manager Richard Whangapirita in front of a 10,000-litre fuel tank - one of two that will help strengthen the East Coast’s resilience in the wake of weather and emergency events.

Tairāwhiti Emergency Management group manager Ben Green (left), Ngāti Porou Oranga chief operating officer Lisa Whakataka and Ngāti Porou facilities and projects manager Richard Whangapirita in front of a 10,000-litre fuel tank - one of two that will help strengthen the East Coast’s resilience in the wake of weather and emergency events.

The East Coast’s resilience during an emergency has been strengthened through a collaboration between Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou and the Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Office.

Ngāti Porou Oranga at Te Puia Hot Springs has a 10,000-litre fuel tank in place to ensure the hospital does not face a shortage as it did during Cyclone Gabrielle, when a contracting firm stepped in to make sure there was enough fuel to operate its generator.

“This is another reflection of the work that has been under way in the wake of the many adverse weather events, including Cyclone Gabrielle,” Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Office (Temo) group manager Ben Green said in a Gisborne District Council release.

Another 10,000-litre fuel tank will be deployed to support emergency services in Ruatōria.

The tanks were originally part of the Government’s response to support the Hawke’s Bay region after Cyclone Gabrielle, but last year they were deemed surplus to requirements.