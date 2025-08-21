From Scratch group members (from left) Adrian Croucher, Darryn Harkness, Phil Dadson (founder), Shane Currey and Chris O'Connor are to perform at Gisborne's War Memorial Theatre in September. Photo / Paul Buxton

From Scratch group members (from left) Adrian Croucher, Darryn Harkness, Phil Dadson (founder), Shane Currey and Chris O'Connor are to perform at Gisborne's War Memorial Theatre in September. Photo / Paul Buxton

Aotearoa’s “most avant-garde chamber music ensemble”, From Scratch, are coming to Gisborne’s War Memorial Theatre next month.

With original instruments created from “found” materials such as PVC pipes, From Scratch perform a multimedia programme combining film and music.

The group were founded in 1974 by musician and artist Phil Dadson and celebrated 50 years in 2024.

Their programme will feature three short art films and Dadson’s original composition Song for Unsung Heroes, which celebrates people who have achieved greatness in their own way without being recognised by popular culture.

The films include Black Moon, by Teresa Peters, which pulls the viewer into an abstract world of slowly morphing Rorschach imagery; Metroplex, by Greg Bennett, an animated dystopian view of the human condition; and Arcs & Sparks, a montage by Dadson described as “a wry and slightly sinister take on the elementary laws of physics and breath”.