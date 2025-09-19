The sessions were hosted respectively by Te Whatu Ora, Healthy Families East Coast, Hikitia Tane Ora, Taiki e and Te Kupenga.
Hutana said organisers were looking for other roopu/agencies to host the Friday karakia and waiata sessions.
Jeremy Muir, of Hikitia Tane Ora, said the 8.30am sessions were a great way to start the day.
“It’s pretty snappy. It’s a high-energy start to the day. It’s lovely for people to gather and sing together.”
A Facebook posting from Hikitia Tane Ora said the sessions “remind us that te reo Māori isn’t just words, it’s connection, it’s identity, it’s the heartbeat of our whānau and communities”.
“Every kupu spoken, every waiata lifted, is another step in keeping our language alive for generations to come.”
Hutana said the daily sessions were the brainchild of Coby Te Pairi of Te Whatu Ora.
Te Pairi, George Kingi of Healthy Families East Coast and Hutana “all got together” and “it all sort of happened”.
“We wanted to make if simple for people. Karakia and waiata – that’s it.”