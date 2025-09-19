Some of the 120 people who took part in Friday's karakia and waiata session at Treble Court to mark Te Wiki o te Reo Māori/Maori Language Week.

A celebration of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori at Treble Court in the city centre this week has been so successful that karakia and waiata sessions will become a regular Friday morning event.

Between 80 and 120 people attended the daily Te Wiki o te Reo Māori/Maori Language Week sessions from Monday to Friday at 8.30am.

Friday’s session was moved inside to the Haututu Hacklab because of the cold weather.

Asked about the number of people who turned up during the week, one of the co-ordinators, Jamie Hutana of Tauawhi Men’s Centre, said:" It was never about the numbers. It’s about sharing.”