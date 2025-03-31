Workplace suicide prevention programme Mates of Tairāwhiti is offering a free two-day workshop in Gisborne next week.
Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is an evidence-based, globally recognised interactive workshop in “suicide first aid”.
It teaches participants to recognise when someone might be at risk of suicide and how to work with them to help create a plan that will support their immediate safety.
ASIST helps people apply suicide first aid in many different settings - with whānau, friends, co-workers and teammates, as well as formal caregiving situations.
The workshop is open to local representatives of community organisations, iwi and hapū, not-for-profits, healthcare providers, schools and government departments – anyone who, in their position, may interact with people who are experiencing mental distress.