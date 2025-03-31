Advertisement
Free suicide prevention workshop offered in Gisborne for local organisations

The ASIST workshop is part of the training that Mates of Tairāwhiti presenters receive. ASIST is being made available to representatives of local organisations free of charge on April 9 and 10.

Workplace suicide prevention programme Mates of Tairāwhiti is offering a free two-day workshop in Gisborne next week.

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is an evidence-based, globally recognised interactive workshop in “suicide first aid”.

It teaches participants to recognise when someone might be at risk of suicide and how to work with them to help create a plan that will support their immediate safety.

ASIST helps people apply suicide first aid in many different settings - with whānau, friends, co-workers and teammates, as well as formal caregiving situations.

The workshop is open to local representatives of community organisations, iwi and hapū, not-for-profits, healthcare providers, schools and government departments – anyone who, in their position, may interact with people who are experiencing mental distress.

ASIST has been developed by suicide prevention skills training organisation LivingWorks and is delivered by A-OK.NZ trainers, who have run these workshops across New Zealand for 10 years.

Mates of Tairāwhiti is organising and funding the workshop.

“Our region continues to face real challenges that are affecting people’s mental health,” Mates of Tairāwhiti co-ordinator Bridgette Penny said.

“Holding this workshop is an opportunity for us to give back to the community in a meaningful and impactful way. As part of our kaupapa we believe that we all have a role to play in creating a life-supporting community.

“The ASIST workshop is part of the training we give our Mates of Tairāwhiti presenters. We encourage local organisations doing mahi in this space to attend, gain some important new tools to build on their existing knowledge and, in turn, help others who may be experiencing tough times.”

The workshop is being held on April 9 (9am-4pm) and April 10 (9am-3pm) at the board room (Nukutere) at Trust Tairāwhiti, Shed 3, 50 Esplanade.

For more information on the content of the workshop, or to register your attendance, contact Penny at bridgette@arahiconsulting.nz or 0212221701.

As there are only 15 places available, those interested are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

