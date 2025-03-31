ASIST has been developed by suicide prevention skills training organisation LivingWorks and is delivered by A-OK.NZ trainers, who have run these workshops across New Zealand for 10 years.

Mates of Tairāwhiti is organising and funding the workshop.

“Our region continues to face real challenges that are affecting people’s mental health,” Mates of Tairāwhiti co-ordinator Bridgette Penny said.

“Holding this workshop is an opportunity for us to give back to the community in a meaningful and impactful way. As part of our kaupapa we believe that we all have a role to play in creating a life-supporting community.

“The ASIST workshop is part of the training we give our Mates of Tairāwhiti presenters. We encourage local organisations doing mahi in this space to attend, gain some important new tools to build on their existing knowledge and, in turn, help others who may be experiencing tough times.”

The workshop is being held on April 9 (9am-4pm) and April 10 (9am-3pm) at the board room (Nukutere) at Trust Tairāwhiti, Shed 3, 50 Esplanade.

For more information on the content of the workshop, or to register your attendance, contact Penny at bridgette@arahiconsulting.nz or 0212221701.

As there are only 15 places available, those interested are encouraged to register as soon as possible.