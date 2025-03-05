Waka Ama is just one of the many sports on offer during Well Wāhine Week 2025.

Well Wāhine Week is back this month with lots of activities that are good for the body and soul ... and it’s all free of charge.

The wellness initiative encourages women to try new things with the goals of promoting fitness and wellness, sport and connection, and removing barriers to participation.

A range of free activities is being provided.

To celebrate International Women’s Day and the start of Well Wāhine Week, a hīkoi up Titirangi maunga is being held on Saturday from 6.30am.

Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti has teamed with local providers for nine days of activities for women, girls and gender-diverse people, including yoga, swimming, waka ama, badminton, netball, basketball and a wāhine group run/walk.