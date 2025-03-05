Advertisement
Free activities for body and soul at Gisborne Well Wāhine Week 2025

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Waka Ama is just one of the many sports on offer during Well Wāhine Week 2025.

Well Wāhine Week is back this month with lots of activities that are good for the body and soul ... and it’s all free of charge.

The wellness initiative encourages women to try new things with the goals of promoting fitness and wellness, sport and connection, and removing barriers to participation.

A range of free activities is being provided.

To celebrate International Women’s Day and the start of Well Wāhine Week, a hīkoi up Titirangi maunga is being held on Saturday from 6.30am.

Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti has teamed with local providers for nine days of activities for women, girls and gender-diverse people, including yoga, swimming, waka ama, badminton, netball, basketball and a wāhine group run/walk.

There are also a lot of new activities to try such as golf, weightlifting, Tongan dance, a SWEAT class at Metcon Mauri, somatic dance, pickleball, a kawakawa workshop, power plate and arm wrestling.

On the East Coast, activities will range from a karakia and cleanse session to horse riding, women’s health kōrero, surfing and netball.

“We are stoked to be running Well Wāhine Week for its fifth year,” said Tracey Harkess of Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti.

“The essence of Well Wāhine is to aim to remove the barriers that women and girls may face when participating in sport, active recreation and play – whether that’s cost, time constraints, comfort zones and the prerequisite that you must be good at something to start.

“We want to create a space for our wāhine where they can do something for themselves, try something new, meet new people and even develop a love for a new hobby.”

The week will end with closing celebrations on Sunday, March 16, at 2pm at The Rose Room at Lawson Field Theatre and Ruatōria RSA.

To learn more about Well Wāhine and view the calendar of events, go to whitiora.org/well-wahine

