Police allege shots were fired from a car at a house on Taruheru Crescent in Elgin about 11.45pm.

Soon after, the same vehicle passed another car on Valley Rd in Mangapapa, and a shot was allegedly fired at the driver’s door.

“The two young guys in their early 20s in that car were just minding their own business – two innocent members of the public who were not associated with the gangs in any way, a police spokesman said.

“They drove themselves to Gisborne Hospital for treatment. They were incredibly lucky.”

One of the men was seriously injured by glass fragments, he said.

Police later located the suspect vehicle on Lytton Rd.

The four face multiple charges, including recklessly discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, wounding with intent, injuring with intent, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A shotgun was allegedly thrown from the vehicle during the chase and later recovered on a footpath in Elgin. Other items were also seized.

Detective Sergeant Steve Smith praised the information received from the public.