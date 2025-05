Police are following what they call "strong lines of inquiry" after an attempt to rob the Riverdale Food Market on Monday night. Photo / Murray Robertson

27 May, 2025 02:48 AM Quick Read

An attempt was made to rob the Riverdale Food Market at the corner of Stout St and Atkinson St on Monday night, but the store’s fog cannon intervened.

The incident happened about 7pm.

Police said a man entered the store and threatened a staff member.

“But the shop fog cannon was activated and the man made off empty-handed,” police said.

“We are following positive lines of inquiry.