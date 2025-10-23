Tairāwhiti firefighters battled a fire fanned by strong winds in trees and scrub alongside the Ūawa River, next to the Tolaga Bay Area School, on Tuesday.

Two fire engines from the Tolaga Bay volunteer brigade, one from the Tokomaru Bay volunteer brigade and two rural fire units were called out at 6.30pm that day.

“Thankfully, we were alerted to it early,” said Tolaga Bay officer in charge Andrew Shelton.

“The crews were there until about 10pm that night.

“At this stage, there is no indication how it got started, but the severe winds were a factor in its spread.”

The Tolaga Bay volunteers were also called out last Saturday night to a small fire in a forestry block on Hokoroa Rd.

“It was dealt with by forestry contractors, and we did not need to take any action.

“Again, strong winds were a factor.”

Stiffler said that, while vegetation might appear green, this could be deceptive. Dead fuels, such as grass and leaves, remained present and could ignite easily.

“A fire in these conditions would spread very quickly and be difficult for our crews to be able to control.

“These crews may already be stretched responding to weather-related callouts.

“The high winds may also make it difficult for air operations to take place, further hampering our ability to control any fires that break out.”

Stiffler said 98% of wildfires in New Zealand were started by people.

“What we need the public to do is delay lighting any new fires, particularly over the next few days.

“People need to check their previous outdoor fires to prevent reignition, and to keep checking them over the coming days,

“They should dig right down into the site or rake it to open it up and then put some water on it to make sure it is absolutely out.”

Areas of most concern were Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Canterbury and Southland.

“Although the greatest concern is in specific regions, fires could still occur elsewhere,” Stiffler said.

People can stay up to date with current fire risk conditions by visiting www.checkitsalright.nz.