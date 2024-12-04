“It was started from embers from a nearby skid site.

“There were hard to access areas, so the choppers were a great help.”

Getting water to fight it on the ground was an issue and tankers were used to keep water up for the crews working on the fire.

“It was a 12km round trip to get water to the portable dam we had set up for the helicopters to dip out of, and with four water trucks shuttling water on unsealed forest roads, it was a bit of a mission,” an Eastland Rural Fire spokesman said.

Firefighters were tied up all afternoon on Tuesday tackling a fire in young pines on the Mata Road. Forestry crews kept an eye on it today. Photo / Robin Sneddon

He added that the fire crews had it contained by the evening. “It was a big day for the crews. Ten and a half hours after we arrived we finally got to go home.”

Hicklin said it was “a job well done”.

Three helicopters with monsoon buckets were called in to assist, and the early arrival of the choppers made the difference in fighting the fire. Photo / Robin Sneddon

The incident was handed over to forestry crews who monitored the fire site on Wednesday to deal with any flare-ups.

The fire risk across Tairāwhiti sits at ‘high’ again on Thursday.

With a 32C high forecast, Fire and Emergency urges people to take extra care with any fires in the open.

The active Restricted Fire Season means a permit must be obtained for almost every fire in the open.

Fire and Emergency has put a restricted fire season into effect for the ‘Wairoa inland’ fire zone until further notice.

The move, which came into force at 8am Wednesday, means both ‘Wairoa coast’ and ‘Wairoa inland’ are now covered by a restricted season.

Hawke’s Bay district manager Glen Varcoe said the fire season changes were because those areas were drying out faster in the hot, dry, and windy weather, and the number of fires was increasing.