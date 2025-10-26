Firefighters have determined that a fire on Titirangi / Kaiti Hill over the weekend was deliberately lit. Photo / NZ Herald

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Firefighters have determined that a fire on Titirangi / Kaiti Hill over the weekend was deliberately lit. Photo / NZ Herald

Firefighters say a fire on Gisborne’s Titirangi/Kaiti Hill, thought to have been deliberately lit, could have had disastrous consequences.

Fire and Emergency NZ received reports of the fire about 7.45pm on Friday.

“We were alerted initially by people walking on the hill as part of the Mount Everest Challenge,” a senior firefighter said.

“They saw a fire starting in vegetation about 200 metres from the summit.”

Firefighters arrived in time to stop the fire from spreading.