Fire on Gisborne’s Titirangi ‘deliberately lit’

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Firefighters have determined that a fire on Titirangi / Kaiti Hill over the weekend was deliberately lit. Photo / NZ Herald

Firefighters say a fire on Gisborne’s Titirangi/Kaiti Hill, thought to have been deliberately lit, could have had disastrous consequences.

Fire and Emergency NZ received reports of the fire about 7.45pm on Friday.

“We were alerted initially by people walking on the hill as part of the Mount Everest Challenge,”

