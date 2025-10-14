Culture in Gisborne on Fiji Day for people of all ages - including the very young. Photo / Sefa Aukuso
More than 200 people came together in Tairāwhiti at the Ilminster Intermediate gym to celebrate diverse culture on Fiji Day on Saturday.
“The recent Fiji Day celebration marked a successful collaboration between the Tairāwhiti Fijian Community Incorporated [TFCI], the Gisborne Fijian Indian Collective [GFIC] and the Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council [TMC],” secretary for the collective Shom Narayan said.
“United by a shared aspiration to support one another and strengthen community connections, the event provided a wonderful opportunity for the Fijian community to showcase its rich and diverse culture through traditional food, music and dance.
“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all community members who rallied behind us and contributed to the success of this celebration. With the ongoing support of TMC, we look forward to growing this event and continuing to build strong partnerships that celebrate diversity and togetherness in Gisborne,” Narayan said.
“The Gisborne Sargam Musical Group [proud keepers of Fiji Girmitiyas’ tradition and culture] was honoured to be part of this significant occasion, contributing through fundraising efforts, cooking, and performing Fiji Indian music,” Amal Prasad (Jimmy), the group leader of Gisborne Sargam Musical Group said.
Romano Tikotikoca, the president of Tairāwhiti Fijian Community Incorporated, told the Gisborne Herald the event also marked Fijian Language Week and Fiji’s 55th year of independence.
“Gisborne was awash with colour, culture and community spirit as Fijian Language Week was celebrated with pride and purpose. This year’s theme, ‘Na noqu vosa mena tekivu mai vale – My language starts at home’, highlighted the importance of nurturing language and identity within families and communities," Tikotikoca said.
The week began with a community church service on Sunday, October 5, setting the tone for a week of connection and celebration.
Throughout the week, families, workplaces, and community members of all ages took part in a Fijian-themed Bingo Challenge, which quickly became a highlight and brought people together in fun and meaningful ways.
“A key feature of the week was the Lagolagoina Fa’atasi Youth Programme, a collaboration between Tairāwhiti Fijian Community Incorporated, Pasifika Island Community Trust and Tautua Village. The programme focused on educating youth about the history of Fiji, creating safe spaces for cultural expression and celebrating the completion of a six-week Fijian language class,” he said.
Tikotikoca thanked a range of groups for their help. “Their collective efforts ensured that the celebrations were inclusive, educational, and deeply meaningful for all involved. The week was a true reflection of hard work, collaboration and having a heart for the people and sharing the bula spirit.”