Culture in Gisborne on Fiji Day for people of all ages - including the very young. Photo / Sefa Aukuso

More than 200 people came together in Tairāwhiti at the Ilminster Intermediate gym to celebrate diverse culture on Fiji Day on Saturday.

“The recent Fiji Day celebration marked a successful collaboration between the Tairāwhiti Fijian Community Incorporated [TFCI], the Gisborne Fijian Indian Collective [GFIC] and the Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council [TMC],” secretary for the collective Shom Narayan said.

“United by a shared aspiration to support one another and strengthen community connections, the event provided a wonderful opportunity for the Fijian community to showcase its rich and diverse culture through traditional food, music and dance.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all community members who rallied behind us and contributed to the success of this celebration. With the ongoing support of TMC, we look forward to growing this event and continuing to build strong partnerships that celebrate diversity and togetherness in Gisborne,” Narayan said.