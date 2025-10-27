Some of the people involved in the Diwali Festival of Lights event at Marina Park were; From left Avishek Kumar (performer and Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council volunteer), Kathleen Labrado (TMC volunteer), Gillian Moon (TMC volunteer), Meredith Stewart (TMC hub co-ordinator) Arish Naresh (TMC President) and Rahul “DT Tee” (volunteer sound engineer).
Festivals catering to all tastes dominated Gisborne’s Labour Weekend festivities, with Diwali, the Longline Classic and Gisborne Wine and Food Festival bringing good vibes and celebration.
The city came alive with the farmers’ market, craft markets, and a three-day Datsun car rally also taking place.
On Saturday, about 1000people gathered for Diwali celebrations at Marina Park with free food, fun, henna art, rangoli art and bouncy castles. This was followed by an evening of cultural performances at the Multicultural Hub.
Festival-goers were treated to an abundant feast with dal makhani, vegetable biryani, freshly made jalebi, pakora, and a delicately sweet mango lassi on the menu. A standout crowd-pleaser was a specially imported, authentic mango ice cream, famous in India, which quickly became a festival favourite.
Mayor Rehette Stoltz and MP Dana Kirkpatrick opened the event with messages of unity, community spirit, and recognition of Diwali’s significance.
The final edition of the Longline Classic did not disappoint, with festival-goers soaking up the atmosphere, starting with the relaxed reggae beats of Te Wehi.
This was followed by the frontman of Shapeshifter, Paora Apera aka P.Digsss, who brought his electronic music, drum and bass and standout vocals to the Longline stage. Playing some well-known Shapeshifter favourites, the crowd lapped it up in the afternoon sun.
Headliners Smashproof took the stage as the sun started to set, rousing the audience with their own brand of hip-hop and rap.
Festival directors Kurt Barker and James Bristow said the final Longline Classic had gone down without a hitch.
“We want to say a massive thanks to all the volunteers and Gizzy whānau who have helped and supported us over the years,” Barker said.
“We’ve had a great time and hope you’ve made some good memories along the way too.”
Floral frocks and big sunhats were the flavour of the day at the Gisborne Wine and Food Festival on Sunday, with about 800 people gathering in the picturesque vineyard setting at Matawhero Wines.
Co-hosted by TW Wines, there were several food trucks on site and two Winemaker Masterclasses featuring wines by TW and Matawhero, held inside the Matawhero tasting room.
Two bars served a steady stream of customers while musical duo Sam and Lu provided entertainment on the main stage, followed by Annabelle and Ash, Keuss, and Ahimanu.
Matawhero winemaker and event organiser Kirsten Searle said it was a wonderful day and another successful Wine & Food Festival.