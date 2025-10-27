“Tairāwhiti may be the only region in New Zealand that brings all events to the pubic for free by the Multicultural Council,” said Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council president Arish Naresh.

Diwali Festival of Lights took place at Marina Park in Gisborne over Labour Weekend. Photo / Meredith JassNoor Kaur

“We are thankful for the support of our partners and volunteers and their unique commitment to accessibility and inclusion.”

Naresh also thanked attendees for embracing the spirit of multiculturalism through sharing food and culture, strengthening social cohesion and community bonds.

Dancers at the Diwali cultural festival at the Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council Hub. Photo / Meredith JassNoor Kaur

The final edition of the Longline Classic did not disappoint, with festival-goers soaking up the atmosphere, starting with the relaxed reggae beats of Te Wehi.

This was followed by the frontman of Shapeshifter, Paora Apera aka P.Digsss, who brought his electronic music, drum and bass and standout vocals to the Longline stage. Playing some well-known Shapeshifter favourites, the crowd lapped it up in the afternoon sun.

P.Digsss from Shapeshifter brings his electronic beats to the Longline stage on Saturday.

Headliners Smashproof took the stage as the sun started to set, rousing the audience with their own brand of hip-hop and rap.

Festival directors Kurt Barker and James Bristow said the final Longline Classic had gone down without a hitch.

Around 800 people enjoy fine wines and weather at the Gisborne Wine & Food Festival at Matawhero Wines on Sunday. Photo / Kim Parkinson

“We want to say a massive thanks to all the volunteers and Gizzy whānau who have helped and supported us over the years,” Barker said.

“We’ve had a great time and hope you’ve made some good memories along the way too.”

The Gisborne Wine & Food Festival at Matawhero Wines. Photo / Kim Parkinson

Floral frocks and big sunhats were the flavour of the day at the Gisborne Wine and Food Festival on Sunday, with about 800 people gathering in the picturesque vineyard setting at Matawhero Wines.

Co-hosted by TW Wines, there were several food trucks on site and two Winemaker Masterclasses featuring wines by TW and Matawhero, held inside the Matawhero tasting room.

Dancers Ameya and Avelyn perform outside Lawson Fields Theatre at the Diwali cultural festival on Saturday. Photo / Meredith JassNoor Kaur

Two bars served a steady stream of customers while musical duo Sam and Lu provided entertainment on the main stage, followed by Annabelle and Ash, Keuss, and Ahimanu.

Matawhero winemaker and event organiser Kirsten Searle said it was a wonderful day and another successful Wine & Food Festival.

Dancers at the Diwali cultural festival at the Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council Hub. Photo / Meredith JassNoor Kaur

“There was a good mix of out-of-towners and locals. The masterclasses brought something extra for wine lovers with myself and Anita (Ewart-Croy) from TW taking two tastings,” she said.

Searle said she had met informally with other local wine producers recently, and they had been talking about doing something special next Labour Weekend.

“We would like to be able to offer a weekend of wine events next year and are working on ideas.”