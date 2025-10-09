A senior firefighter said it was the first fire of its kind in Tairāwhiti.
“Thankfully no one was injured and the fire did not spread to the nearby home. But it could have ended very differently,” he said.
The senior firefighter said while the exact cause of the fire could not be confirmed, the incident was a reminder that fires could occur in all types of vehicles, including hybrids and electric cars.
“If you ever see smoke or smell burning from your car — get well clear and call 111 immediately.
“Never open the bonnet or doors if you suspect a fire. Fresh air can cause flames to flare up,” the senior firefighter said.
“If it’s safe to do so, move the car away from buildings or other vehicles, but only if there’s no danger.
“Keep your vehicle regularly serviced and maintained, especially electrical systems and battery components.”
The senior firefighter said in this case the quick thinking of the whānau helped prevent a much worse outcome.
“It’s a great reminder that staying calm and acting fast saves lives.”