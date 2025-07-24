Once upon a time there was a magical tree that suffered horrendous damage from an evil weather spell cast by a dark sorceress. Along came a kind witch and her industrious minions, who, through the ultimate power of good, turned the dying tree into a beautiful fairy house, and they all lived happily ever after. Those minions were the Cut Above Sawmilling and Furniture team of Ollie Colling (left), Fawn White and Ben Millward, pictured sitting in the newly sculptured "fairy house" at the Botanical Gardens.

If you can’t find the fairies at the bottom of your garden, there’s a chance they may have headed to a new enchanted forest.

A handcrafted “fairy house” has been created at Gisborne Botanical Gardens from the remains of 90-year-old magnolia tree.

The house was expertly crafted from the stump of the tree – the rest of which was removed earlier this year after suffering severe damage during weather events.

The severely damaged magnolia tree that was removed, bar a large stump, which creative contractors turned into a "fairy house" at the Botanical Gardens. Photo / Chris Taewa

But rather than getting rid of it entirely, Gisborne District Council (GDC) staff saw an opportunity to transform the space into something imaginative and inviting for tamariki and visitors of all ages.