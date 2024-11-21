Donated artworks are part of the Faces of the Coast exhibition opening at Forty10 Cafe on Lowe St, Gisborne, on Friday from 5pm to 8pm in loving memory of Danny Taniora Carse. Organiser, teacher and artist Brett Summerlee is pictured at the 2022 exhibition. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Donated artworks are part of the Faces of the Coast exhibition opening at Forty10 Cafe on Lowe St, Gisborne, on Friday from 5pm to 8pm in loving memory of Danny Taniora Carse. Organiser, teacher and artist Brett Summerlee is pictured at the 2022 exhibition. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Faces of the Coast, an art exhibition and auction of donated artworks, opens on Friday at Forty10 Cafe on Lowe St.

The paintings on sale will raise money for Mahia Wave Warriors for the work they do in the community.

This is the fifth year of the exhibition, which draws attention to suicide and mental health in an effort to prevent further lives being lost.

Organiser Brett Summerlee said suicide and mental health were a major problem in the country and the exhibition was a way of generating discussion around the issue.

“Many of us have lost loved ones or know someone battling with mental illness,” he said.