Faces of the Coast art exhibition raises suicide prevention awareness

By Kim Parkinson
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Donated artworks are part of the Faces of the Coast exhibition opening at Forty10 Cafe on Lowe St, Gisborne, on Friday from 5pm to 8pm in loving memory of Danny Taniora Carse. Organiser, teacher and artist Brett Summerlee is pictured at the 2022 exhibition. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Faces of the Coast, an art exhibition and auction of donated artworks, opens on Friday at Forty10 Cafe on Lowe St.

The paintings on sale will raise money for Mahia Wave Warriors for the work they do in the community.

This is the fifth year of the exhibition, which draws attention to suicide and mental health in an effort to prevent further lives being lost.

Organiser Brett Summerlee said suicide and mental health were a major problem in the country and the exhibition was a way of generating discussion around the issue.

“Many of us have lost loved ones or know someone battling with mental illness,” he said.

“In 2020, we sadly lost one of our brothers – like many cases an amazingly talented and loving human gone far too early.”

Mahia Wave Warriors does positive things in the community to support grieving families and provide positive programmes to help ensure a better and brighter future.

Previous auctions have helped the group buy surfboards and children’s wetsuits to help run their Mahia surf days.

Each piece of art in the exhibition will have a “buy now” price and a bidding option, with all bids starting at $150 to honour and respect the donating artist’s time and generosity.

The exhibition was a great opportunity to buy a special artwork for Christmas, knowing the proceeds were going towards something worthwhile, Summerlee said.

Ashleigh, at Forty10 Cafe, said she was happy to provide the space to support such a good cause.

The opening starts at 5pm and runs to 8pm, with sponsors Sunshine Brewery and Wrights Winery providing beer and wine.

Bids close on December 31.

