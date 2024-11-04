The T-intersection between Grey St and Kahutia St will be reinstated if Gisborne district councillors adopt a recommended option designed to overcome safety concerns with the Streets for People trial concerning Grey St. Photo / Liam Clayton

A safety-influenced T-intersection will be reinstated to the controversial Streets for People trial concerning Grey St if Gisborne district councillors adopt the recommended option at an extraordinary meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The staff report prepared for councillors states safety audits, traffic analysis and community feedback had highlighted “unintended” safety issues.

Closure of the Grey St-Kahutia St intersection had led to drivers performing illegal about-turns across cyclist lanes and pedestrian crossings.

The lack of physical barriers had allowed illegal movements, while the complexity of movements had increased confusion and led to more hazardous behaviours.

Drivers had been seen driving through the cycleway and parking on pedestrian and artwork areas.