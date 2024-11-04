The complexity of some signs, including having four signs on the same pole, made it difficult for drivers to process the information, the report said.
Other (non-recommended) options for councillors to consider are:
- Take no action and allow the Grey St trial to continue.
- Implement safety measures to prevent illegal about-turns.
- Install a temporary roundabout at an estimated cost of $97,000.
The report states the recommended T-intersection on Grey St and Kahutia St would create a more predictable environment for all users, “particularly cyclists and pedestrians”, and moderate traffic speeds on Kahutia St.
Stop controls and proposed new raised features would curb excessive speeds, while a roundabout could unintentionally increase speeds or result in a minimal slowdown of speed.
Reverting to the previous T-intersection would be better suited for moderate traffic flow entering from the side street and provide straightforward right-of-way rules.
The report said a full costing had not yet been determined, but the installation of signs, road markings and a raised crossing would be more cost-effective than a roundabout.
The funding would be available within the existing Streets for People project budget.
Installation of the T-intersection would begin in November if approved by councillors on Wednesday.
The report said “reopening the intersection would mean there is more interactions between vehicle traffic and the least protected cyclist and pedestrians”.
“In practice, safety will always be dependent on the actual road users acting safely and obeying rules.”