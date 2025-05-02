But it is still more than 12 months earlier than expected for what is described as “a game-changer in the industry”.

The five-bladed, twin-engined H145 helicopter is a significant step up from the trust’s current BK117 and comes with enhanced patient and crew comfort features, longer mission range through greater fuel capacity and an increased weight limit, enabling transport of multiple patients and whānau.

At about $20 million, it does not come cheap. The actual purchase will be made by Search and Rescue Services (SRS), a not-for-profit company formed by five North Island trusts, including EHRT, to deliver air ambulance and rescue helicopter services across the North Island from Wellington to south of the Bombay Hills.

While EHRT initially had to come up with a deposit, that and the overall purchase price will be returned through a joint funding agreement with central Government.

“Supplying the deposit is a big outing for EHRT trustees, current and past, who accumulated funds through grants, fundraising, donations and bequests, and we are thrilled to have achieved this milestone,” Parker said.

“There will be additional investment required for further training of our already highly-skilled crews, and for medical equipment that the new machine will provide opportunities to deliver.

“But together with the incredible support we receive from our community, trustees remain committed to achieving these goals.”

While this week’s confirmation had been years in the making, Parker acknowledged the input of current Associate Health Minister Casey Costello and East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick, who had been strong advocates for the service and the region.

Kirkpatrick was delighted the Government had funded the upgrade, which she said “would not have been possible without great community support”.

“The people of Tairāwhiti have fought long and hard for this service and have supported it with enormous generosity.

“It is not just those who live remotely that rely on the rescue helicopter. The service is there for anyone who travels in and out of our region ... you never know when you will need it.”

The acquisition is a double-win for Gisborne base manager Shaun Stewart because, as a pilot, he will get to fly the new helicopter.

The H145 featured improved performance, safety and capability, including autopilot and advanced technology to reduce pilot workload, he said.

“Our air crew officers and critical care flight paramedics will also benefit and with increased space and a more efficient cabin, our medics will have a larger, optimised work area to improve workflow and overall efficiency.

“The entire team is excited about the impending arrival of the H145 that will serve our region by carrying us and our patients for decades to come.”

The current Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter, though second-hand, had been upgraded and continued to serve the region well, Parker said.

“But with a three-year wait for new rescue helicopters and growing global demand, the time to secure a new one was critical.

“Cyclone Gabrielle reinforced the importance of having modern, fit-for-purpose equipment and infrastructure.

“The new helicopter will help provide that peace of mind our community needs, increasing our ability to provide the equity of access to healthcare so critical to our large and complex region.”