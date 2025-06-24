Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Eastern District police officer resigns after ignoring boss and failing to care for prisoner who passed blood

James Pocock
By
Chief Reporter, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

A police investigation found that an authorised officer in the Eastern District failed to care for a detainee or follow supervisor directions. Photo / File

A police investigation found that an authorised officer in the Eastern District failed to care for a detainee or follow supervisor directions. Photo / File

An Eastern District police officer resigned after an investigation found they ignored a supervisor’s request and failed to care for a prisoner who passed blood.

The authorised officer refused to call a doctor for a detainee in an Eastern District police station’s custody after the person said they had a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald