Tau has seven years experience in the agricultural industry and Ahuwhenua Trophy organisers said he had already carved out an impressive career.

“Currently serving as head shepherd at Puatai Station, a bull finishing block on the East Coast, he plays a crucial role in managing a 650ha farm,” organisers said in a statement.

“With 700 R2 Angus bulls and 500 R1 Angus bulls spread across the station’s mix of flat and rolling country, Puhirere thrives in an environment that demands skill, dedication and a deep understanding of livestock management.









A deep connection to the land and its people has shaped Puhirere Tau's journey in the agricultural sector. Photo / alphapix.nz

“Born and raised in the Far North, Puhirere also proudly has whakapapa to the East Coast, where his deep connection to the land and its people has shaped his journey in the agricultural sector.

“Coming from a lineage of builders and servicemen, he has always been driven by a strong work ethic and a desire to contribute to his community.

“His passion for farming eventually led him back to the East Coast, where he embraced the opportunities and challenges of large-scale sheep and beef operations.”

Tau began his agricultural career at Pakarae Station, a steep-country farm running 12,000 stock units of capital mixed-age stock. Over three and a half years, he honed his skills, starting as a general hand before progressing to a junior shepherd role, proving his ability to adapt and excel in demanding conditions.

“He then spent two years at Rototahi Station, which operates a 7000-strong stock unit hogget rearing system, working as a shepherd and further refining his expertise.

“His dedication and leadership saw him progress to head shepherd at Puatai Station, where he now leads by example in an intensive bull-finishing operation.

“Puhirere is committed to continuous growth. Having completed primary ITO Level 4, he now has his sights set on Level 5 production management.”

Organisers said once Tau completed Level 5, he planned to pursue a degree in agricultural commerce, “further expanding his knowledge of farm business management and sustainability”.

“His goal is to build a well-rounded skill set that will allow him to contribute meaningfully to the future of New Zealand agriculture.”