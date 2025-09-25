Pests in the Whāngārā area took a hammering recently when the local Community Catchment Group ran its 'Pest Control Competition' – the tally included 683 possums.

The Whāngārā Community Catchment Group hosted its second Pest Control Competition recently, and it’s going from strength to strength.

Twice as many pests were culled across Whāngārā when compared with the first event – 1400 in total, including 409 goats, 683 possums, 21 deer, 232 pest birds, and 25 vermin and two mustelids, were trapped.

“This is a snapshot of the extent of the pest problem that is decimating Whāngārā’s natural environment,” said group member Sarah Williams.

“The recently launched ‘Leading from the Land’ [group] helped to fund the event this year, assisting with co-ordination time, catering, providing certificates for the kids, and spot prizes for the largest numbers of pests culled.

“We had 120 people enter, including 70 children, and this aligns with the key purpose of our catchment groups to leave the environment better than we found it and to instil this connection with nature in future generations.”