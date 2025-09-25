Advertisement
East Coast pest control competition culls 1400 pests

Pests in the Whāngārā area took a hammering recently when the local Community Catchment Group ran its 'Pest Control Competition' – the tally included 683 possums.

The Whāngārā Community Catchment Group hosted its second Pest Control Competition recently, and it’s going from strength to strength.

Twice as many pests were culled across Whāngārā when compared with the first event – 1400 in total, including 409 goats, 683 possums, 21 deer, 232 pest birds, and 25 vermin

