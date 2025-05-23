“In a typical week, we’ll train on the netball court three to four times a week, and part of one of those trainings will be match-play against the Invercargill men’s team, so we get a bit of match-play prep leading into a real game.”

They also do fitness, strength and conditioning work in the gym.

While the focus is on the ANZ Championship, national selection is in the bigger picture for Poi, who has played 16 tests for her country since 2019.

“The way that the Ferns selection works is that we play our normal ANZ Premiership ... and then, after the grand final, they select a new Ferns squad for the year, and then they select the players to play in the team [for tests].

“We won’t find out [if they have made the squad] until after the grand final, which is in 10 to 12 weeks.”

The Silver Ferns face South Africa in a three-test series for the Taini Jamison Trophy in September, followed by a four-test Constellation Cup home and away series against Australia in October.

New Zealand won the Constellation Cup series 3-1 last year, and Poi knows only too well how tough it will be to hold on to the silverware.

“They [Australia] just don’t let you breathe when you’re playing ... they’re with you the whole time ... across the board, they’ve probably got a bit of depth, where they can change it up.”

Poi likes to relax and destress in different ways after a game.

“I quite like to watch the game back, initially ... kind of get that out of the way and debrief.

“In my spare time, I’m quite a nana and just like staying home or staying in a hotel, and watching series ... I do [read] a book now and then, but I have to be in the mood.”

She also enjoys “getting out ... getting some fresh air, maybe go to the pools or something, just [to] do a little bit of recovery as well.”

Poi is of Ngāti Porou descent. She was brought up in Tikitiki and attended Tikitiki School before the family shifted to Napier, where she went to Napier Girls’ High.

Her parents are Billy Poi and Roanne Baker. She has two sisters, Jade and Ashleigh, and a brother, Morgan.

Her parents are now back living in Tikitiki.

Poi returns to the North Island a few times a year.

“I try to get back, definitely over the Christmas-New Year period, and then maybe one or two other times throughout the year.

“My parents are always very good, and they come and watch me around the country as well, so I get to see them a few times in the year.”

Asked what messages she would have for young girls looking to go further with their netball, she said: “One of them would be to take opportunities when they arise. You never know who’s watching, so always put your best foot forward.

“Another one would be to keep enjoying what you’re doing ... if you play your best netball or whatever you’re doing.”

Poi said the Steel were heading to Dunedin early to visit netball centres and schools.

“[We’ll] do some coaching and question and answers [and] hang out with some kids. That’ll be really cool to get back out in the community.”