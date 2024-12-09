Karl Peters in the Gisborne High Court where he was sentenced to three years in jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter in relation to the death of John Atkins (background) of Tolaga Bay. Photo composite / NZME
The mother of a man fatally shot by a boy in an East Coast hunting incident has had her heart “shattered into a million pieces”.
She was so upset she could not bring herself to attend the sentencing of the man charged over his death, a court has been told.
John James Stuart Atkins died after being shot by a boy under the supervision of Karl Eric Peters while out hunting on the night of August 24 at Tauwhareparae Rd near Tolaga Bay.
Peters was today sentenced in the High Court at Gisborne to three years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Atkins.
The total sentence includes eight months’ jail for possessing cannabis for supply, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a licence.
He had entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.
The judge set a starting point for sentencing of five years in jail and gave discounts of 25% (15 months) for the early guilty plea, 10% (six months) for sincere remorse and 5% (three months) for his previous good character.
Defence counsel Rachel Adams said the charges did not define Peters.
He was a committed family man, a hard worker and was devoted to his community.
Adams said Peters’ mother had described him as a broken man who would live a life sentence for the loss he was responsible for.