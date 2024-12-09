Media were permitted to photograph him.

The court heard Peters and his companion were using thermal imaging equipment on a .22 rifle to target and shoot possums.

The boy shot several possums, but only after Peters had checked and confirmed the target with a hand-held monocular.

He did not do this when the fatal shot was fired, striking Atkins in the forehead.

Atkins died in Gisborne Hospital several hours later.

John Atkins, 44, of Tolaga Bay, was shot and killed on a hunting trip on Tauwhareparae Rd on August 24, 2024.

During today’s sentencing, Atkins’ eldest sister, Ella Atkins, gave a tearful victim impact report, stopping several times to regain her composure.

Atkins spoke directly to Peters, using his first name in a courtroom of visibly upset people. Security guards were seen handing out tissues.

The lives of whānau had been turned upside down on that night, she said.

The family was grieving and angry. Her mother’s heart “had been shattered into a million pieces” and she could not bring herself to attend the court proceeding.

Her brother’s “three babies were struggling”, she said. “Their dad will not be here anymore.

“John was a rogue, our rogue. He had the big smile to light open a room. You [Peters] still get to see your family – John doesn’t.”

Ella Atkins said she accepted it was a tragic accident but it could have been avoided and it should not have happened. Peters had not checked or confirmed the target.

Justice Peter Churchman said Peters had been “reckless”.

Aggravating features included him not identifying or confirming the target, despite knowing there were other people in the area, the judge said.

Peters had met Atkins and his two hunting companions earlier that night.

Peters had no firearms licence – his previous one had expired in 2012.

An application for a new licence had been denied because of activities involving poaching, the judge said.

The tragic accident could have been avoided if not for the “failures” Peters committed that night.

The judge accepted Peters was sincerely remorseful. He had taken responsibility and was willing to take part in restorative justice.

He had entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

The judge set a starting point for sentencing of five years in jail and gave discounts of 25% (15 months) for the early guilty plea, 10% (six months) for sincere remorse and 5% (three months) for his previous good character.

Defence counsel Rachel Adams said the charges did not define Peters.

He was a committed family man, a hard worker and was devoted to his community.

Adams said Peters’ mother had described him as a broken man who would live a life sentence for the loss he was responsible for.