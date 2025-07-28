Advertisement
East Coast earthquake: Magnitude 4.6 shake hits near Ruatōria

Gisborne Herald
A magnitude 4.6 quake was recorded near Ruatoria on the East Coast on Monday afternoon. Graphic / Geonet

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake has stuck near Ruatōria.

The “strong” quake was recorded at 1.07pm, within 5km of the East Coast settlement at a depth of 9km, according to GeoNet.

As of 1.25pm, 116 people had submitted reports to Geonet indicating they felt the shaking, with 74 rating it

