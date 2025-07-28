A magnitude 4.6 quake was recorded near Ruatoria on the East Coast on Monday afternoon. Graphic / Geonet

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake has stuck near Ruatōria.

The “strong” quake was recorded at 1.07pm, within 5km of the East Coast settlement at a depth of 9km, according to GeoNet.

As of 1.25pm, 116 people had submitted reports to Geonet indicating they felt the shaking, with 74 rating it “weak”, 33 rating it “light” and nine rating it “moderate”.

The quake follows a series of small quakes along the East Coast over the weekend.

Ruatōria had six small earthquakes from 7.35pm yesterday until 1.39am this morning, ranging from magnitude 2 to 3.4.