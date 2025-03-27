Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

East Coast-based Hikurangi Enterprises begins voluntary liquidation

James Pocock
By
Chief Reporter, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Hikurangi Enterprises Limited board chairman Panapa Ehau said directors decided to put the company into liquidation. Photo / Hikurangi Enterprises

Hikurangi Enterprises Limited board chairman Panapa Ehau said directors decided to put the company into liquidation. Photo / Hikurangi Enterprises

The directors of a social enterprise founded in Ruatōria have decided to enter voluntary liquidation after nearly a decade of work, which included housing and food distribution.

Hikurangi Enterprises Limited (HEL) directors said a combination of factors had made continued operation unsustainable.

They included: the current tight economic environment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald