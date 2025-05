The remains of a car which was dumped and set alight on Centennial Marine Drive on Wednesday night. Photo / Murray Robertson

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The remains of a car which was dumped and set alight on Centennial Marine Drive on Wednesday night. Photo / Murray Robertson

An abandoned car was dumped and set alight on Gisborne’s Centennial Marine Drive on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the blazing vehicle at about 11.30pm.

“Flames from it had set alight a small area of grass alongside [the car],” an emergency services spokesman said.

“The fire crew got there in time to stop the vegetation fire from spreading further.”