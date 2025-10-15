The district's 'downwind foilers' have called on the public to double check before they call 111 thinking an emergency situation was unfolding. Some of the riders from left - Shane Murrell, Steve Roberts, Phil Anderson, James Fowell, Mitchell Mcfarlane, Brad Ross, Aaron Boyle, José Vera, and Cody Keepa. Photo / Supplied
Gisborne’s downwind foiling fraternity, who go out in the stormy conditions to practise their sport, have asked the public not to be so quick to call 111 when they see foil boarders far out at sea.
Coastguard NZ was working closely alongside the Tairāwhiti foiling community to help improve publicunderstanding of the watersport and reduce unnecessary emergency callouts.
Coastguard NZ said it was better to be safe than sorry when it came to water safety, while thanking the public for its vigilance.
Downwind foiling involves riding a board and foil/hydrofoil on the water, typically using the downwind side of a wave for momentum.
A hydrofoil is a long hydrodynamic fin with wings that extend into the water.
Riders can be seen way offshore in some of the most challenging conditions the region has to offer.
“Often when others deem conditions to be unfriendly, extremely windy and dangerous, this is when the downwind foil crew head out for some fun.
“Being a relatively new sport, the public is not accustomed to seeing small dots out at sea in wild weather,” Keepa said.
“Some people have even called 111 emergency services thinking that it is a rescue situation.”
He said often when learning a new sport, it takes time to master certain skills, and downwind foiling requires getting amongst it to learn not only how to ride on foil but also how to ride out in the open ocean.
“It’s a journey and a challenge, and there are many ways to foil out in the open ocean.”
There are different types of foiling depending on the equipment used, including wing foiling, e-foiling, parawing and SUP foiling.
“There are lots of disciplines to learn, and a big part of learning all of those foil disciplines is trial and error,” Keepa said.
“It involves lots of falling off and lots of paddling, which can be frustrating at times.
“Sometimes the public sees that struggle and reacts by calling 111, when in fact it’s just somebody learning one of the foil disciplines.”
He said group members had a diverse set of backgrounds.
“They come from all walks of life, including several police officers, surf lifesavers, teachers, real estate agents, forestry workers, builders and longtime surfers.
“They communicate via Messenger and team up when the conditions are right to go downwinding, normally in pairs and they check in and check out when each person goes for a run.”
The riders wear high-visibility safety gear and take their cellphones with them, Keepa said.
“If you are a member of the public and identify someone way out at sea, either on a paddleboard lying down or standing up with a wing or paddle, please don’t be too quick to call 111.
“Make sure that you can clearly see what that person is doing first.
A Lion Foundation Gisborne Coastguard boat spokesman said they have been called out several times in response to perceived safety issues with wind foilers here.
Each time, it was only as a precaution and no one needed to be rescued.
Coastguard NZ senior communications advisor Ben Parsons said Coastguard in Gisborne was working closely alongside the Tairāwhiti foiling community to help improve public understanding of the fast-growing watersport and reduce unnecessary emergency callouts.
“Foiling can look dramatic from shore, especially when riders fall or move at speed. While generally safe, it’s often mistaken for someone in distress, leading to well-intentioned but unnecessary emergency responses,” Parsons said.
He said foilers are encouraged to take all the necessary precautions for safety.
“We want to reassure the public, and if you think someone is in danger, please call 111. But taking a moment to observe can help us respond more effectively.
“Look for signs of genuine distress - a single hand raised may indicate someone is asking for help, yelling or waving, especially if separated from equipment, and any unusual behaviour or prolonged inactivity in the water.
“It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and we appreciate the public’s vigilance.”