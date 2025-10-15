It’s a sport that is alive and well in Tairāwhiti, with a small group of riders out on the open ocean in stormy conditions when the wind is right and foiling up and down the coast.

A local group that calls itself ‘The Downwind Foil Dawgs’ has about 25 to 30 riders.

“The sport has been growing over the last few years and shows no signs of slowing down,” said group spokesman Cody Keepa.

Riders can be seen way offshore in some of the most challenging conditions the region has to offer.

Downwind foiling involves being out in windy, even stormy conditions, with long 'runs' along the coastline using a stand up paddleboard (pictured), with a wing or a parawing. Photo / Supplied

“Often when others deem conditions to be unfriendly, extremely windy and dangerous, this is when the downwind foil crew head out for some fun.

“Being a relatively new sport, the public is not accustomed to seeing small dots out at sea in wild weather,” Keepa said.

“Some people have even called 111 emergency services thinking that it is a rescue situation.”

He said often when learning a new sport, it takes time to master certain skills, and downwind foiling requires getting amongst it to learn not only how to ride on foil but also how to ride out in the open ocean.

“It’s a journey and a challenge, and there are many ways to foil out in the open ocean.”

There are different types of foiling depending on the equipment used, including wing foiling, e-foiling, parawing and SUP foiling.

“There are lots of disciplines to learn, and a big part of learning all of those foil disciplines is trial and error,” Keepa said.

The foiling fraternity and Coastguard appreciate the public's vigilance, but ask that people check carefully before calling 111. Photo / Supplied

“It involves lots of falling off and lots of paddling, which can be frustrating at times.

“Sometimes the public sees that struggle and reacts by calling 111, when in fact it’s just somebody learning one of the foil disciplines.”

He said group members had a diverse set of backgrounds.

“They come from all walks of life, including several police officers, surf lifesavers, teachers, real estate agents, forestry workers, builders and longtime surfers.

“They communicate via Messenger and team up when the conditions are right to go downwinding, normally in pairs and they check in and check out when each person goes for a run.”

The riders wear high-visibility safety gear and take their cellphones with them, Keepa said.

“If you are a member of the public and identify someone way out at sea, either on a paddleboard lying down or standing up with a wing or paddle, please don’t be too quick to call 111.

“Make sure that you can clearly see what that person is doing first.

A Lion Foundation Gisborne Coastguard boat spokesman said they have been called out several times in response to perceived safety issues with wind foilers here.

Each time, it was only as a precaution and no one needed to be rescued.

Coastguard NZ senior communications advisor Ben Parsons said Coastguard in Gisborne was working closely alongside the Tairāwhiti foiling community to help improve public understanding of the fast-growing watersport and reduce unnecessary emergency callouts.

“Foiling can look dramatic from shore, especially when riders fall or move at speed. While generally safe, it’s often mistaken for someone in distress, leading to well-intentioned but unnecessary emergency responses,” Parsons said.

He said foilers are encouraged to take all the necessary precautions for safety.

“We want to reassure the public, and if you think someone is in danger, please call 111. But taking a moment to observe can help us respond more effectively.

“Look for signs of genuine distress - a single hand raised may indicate someone is asking for help, yelling or waving, especially if separated from equipment, and any unusual behaviour or prolonged inactivity in the water.

“It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and we appreciate the public’s vigilance.”