DIY Ladies Night to support Alzheimer’s Gisborne-Tairāwhiti

Gisborne Herald
Raffles were on sale at Ladies Night at Mitre 10 at the 2021 event, with all proceeds going to Alzheimer’s Gisborne-Tairāwhiti. Tickets are now on sale for this year's Ladies Night.

A special fundraising night with a DIY twist is happening next week at Mitre 10 Gisborne, with all money raised going to Alzheimer’s Gisborne-Tairāwhiti.

The Ladies Night event aims to cater for ladies with an interest in DIY, home improvements and small building projects.

“Ladies with no interest in home makeovers and ‘handyman’ tips will still find something for them at Ladies Night with an opportunity to build a planter box or watch a display from a team of female arborists,” Tracy Robinson, manager of Alzheimer’s Gisborne-Tairāwhiti, said.

“Enjoy a sausage sizzle, other nibbles and refreshments, buy a raffle ticket, enter one of the many lucky draws or pick up giveaways from trade displays in the store.”

There will also be a store-wide discount on the night.

The event will conclude with a charity auction, with the proceeds going to Alzheimer’s Gisborne-Tairāwhiti.

Tickets are limited to 500.

“As a small charity, we are reliant on such a large proportion of our funding coming from grants and fundraising. Having the backing of a local business means a lot to us as all the money raised on the evening will be used to support the work we do in this community for people affected by dementia,” Robinson said.

“We are very grateful to Geoff and Carolyn Taylor from Mitre 10 for their generous support.”

Tickets are $10 each and available from the customer counter at Mitre 10 and Eventbrite.

WHAT: Ladies Night

WHEN: Wednesday, March 12. 6.05pm-8pm

WHERE: Mitre 10, 24 Derby St, Gisborne.

