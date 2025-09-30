Outgoing Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga says he is incredulous he has had to re-enrol multiple times fur both local body and central government elections. The system shouldn't be so poor, he said.
Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga is frustrated by electoral roll “anomalies”, but the Electoral Commission says there have been no technical issues in regard to registering on the Māori roll.
Registrations are now closed, meaning those voters not yet enrolled in either the Māori ward or general ward will have tocast a special vote and can enrol to cast such a vote up to October 10 – the day before local body election day.
Wharehinga, a councillor since a 2014 byelection who is not seeking re-election, told the Gisborne Herald he had not been able to find himself on the roll in consecutive local body elections.
Labour MPs Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, Jo Luxton and Camilia Belich said they were aware of registration “anomalies” in the run-up to this year’s local body elections.
Some of those people could also be on the “dormant” roll.
If we lose touch with a voter, for example, if we get returned mail from an old address, we will try to contact the person by text or email,“Le Quesne said.
“Since the last election, we have sent 139,036 emails and 152,794 texts to people whose details were out of date.
“Under the Electoral Act, if we can’t contact the person, they must be moved from the main roll to the dormant roll until they update their address with us.”
Since April 1, nearly 345,000 people had enrolled or updated their details, including more than 59,000 voters of Māori descent (on both the general and Māori rolls), with 63.5% of these transactions being online.
Voters who had not received their voting papers – for both electing Gisborne District Council and the binding referendum on whether to retain the Māori ward – should contact Gisborne District Council electoral officer Dale Ofsoske at specialvotes@electionservices.co.nz.
Those who apply to cast a special vote will not receive their voting papers in the mail.
Special votes can be cast at the council or at other locations listed on the council’s website.
The election is held by postal vote, which means voting papers must be received by noon on October 11.
Voting papers can also be dropped off at 14 orange ballot boxes at Gisborne District Council, Paper Plus, The Warehouse and other locations in Elgin, Kaiti, on the East Coast and in rural western locations.