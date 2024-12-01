Dean Clarkson and Jeremy Eparaima teamed with Tairāwhiti-based social services to travel across the region as part of the Bringing the Peace, Out East hīkoi to help break down stigmas of being a victim or perpetrator of abuse. Photo / 123RF
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air
Stories from two men with starkly different experiences of abuse have been shared across Tairāwhiti to help encourage others to share their stories and get the help they need.
Dean Clarkson and Jeremy Eparaima teamed up with Tairāwhiti-based social services to travel across the region as part of the Bringing the Peace, Out East hīkoi to help break down stigmas of being a victim or perpetrator of abuse.
The gatherings aimed to strengthen communities through information and conversations the pair said needed to be had.
Tauawhi Men’s Centre, based in the heart of Gisborne city, has worked to reduce family harm in the Tairāwhiti region for over 14 years.
The week-long hīkoi, which included visits to rugby clubs, marae and a woolshed, was inspired by the Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke team’s trip to Hawke’s Bay, where they heard Clarkson and Eparaima share their stories.
Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke (WNPH) is a police-sponsored initiative and partnership involving local iwi, non-governmental organisations and government agencies working to reduce family harm.
Eparaima has 13 years of experience as part of the Campaign for Action on Family Violence – formerly known as the It’s Not OK campaign – and visited Tairāwhiti a few times in the past as part of that mahi.
Eparaima, alongside co-facilitator Jude Simpson, shared his experiences as a perpetrator of family violence with police recruits in each new wing at the Police College.
The pair later extended their presentations to frontline staff, joined by Clarkson, who shared his story as a victim.
Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke kaimahi Marina Dewes recognised the potential benefits of hearing those stories for whānau in Tairāwhiti.
Having already established relationships with Clarkson and Eparaima, Tauawhi Men’s Centre kaihautū Tim Marshall arranged for them to visit East Coast communities.
“The idea is that Dean and Jeremy sharing their stories would sow some seeds within local whānau and community to consider how they might activate local community-based responses to addressing family harm,” Marshall said.
The hīkoi began at Kauaetongohia Marae at Whangaparāoa and was followed by presentations at Waikura Station, Tokorarangi clubrooms, Waiapu clubrooms, Uepohatu Marae, Tokomaru Bay, Te Whare Hauora o Te Aitanga a Hauiti and, finally, Tauawhi in Gisborne.
About 150 people attended the sessions during the week-long hīkoi.
The hīkoi was supported by Te Hōkai, Change is Possible, Tauawhi, Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke, Wana and Ngāti Porou Oranga.
Each community they spoke with were open to the conversation about a sensitive topic and shared their stories with him.
“There was an acknowledgement that it happens and they want to do something about it,” Eparaima said.