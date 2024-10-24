Poverty Bay A&P Show sheep dog trials champions Bernard Arends and Tarn of Dannevirke. Photo / Rebecca Williams
A well-run sheep dog trials at the Poverty Bay Spring Show produced four days of enthralling competition that culminated in a tight title run-off involving the top 15 dogs on Saturday morning.
Dannevirke’s Bernard Arends and Tarn completed a classy run to score 98 points out of 100 and take the title.
The dog trial fraternity supported the event with their usual enthusiasm and camaraderie - enjoying each other’s company across the four days.