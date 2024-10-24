Advertisement
Dannevirke duo lead the way as dog trialists deliver top performances at Gisborne Show

By Murray Robertson
Gisborne Herald·
Poverty Bay A&P Show sheep dog trials champions Bernard Arends and Tarn of Dannevirke. Photo / Rebecca Williams

A well-run sheep dog trials at the Poverty Bay Spring Show produced four days of enthralling competition that culminated in a tight title run-off involving the top 15 dogs on Saturday morning.

Dannevirke’s Bernard Arends and Tarn completed a classy run to score 98 points out of 100 and take the title.

This trio are among the stalwarts behind sheep-dog trials in the district. From left are long-time dog triallist and commentator Ross Buscke, Poverty Bay dog trials centre legend Rod Mead and centre president and show chief steward Allen Irwin. Photo / Murray Robertson
The dog trial fraternity supported the event with their usual enthusiasm and camaraderie - enjoying each other’s company across the four days.

The dog trials final drew plenty of interest as 15 combinations went through their paces, followed by a prizegiving that was well supported. Photo / Rebecca Williams
Trialists are looking forward to the start of the club dog trial season in the New Year.

