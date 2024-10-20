“Queen’s an honest little farm dog, and she did well.”





Merv Utting and Queen from Waimatā were third in a tight final of the sheep dog trials.

Jessie Gunn, from Waerenga-o-Kuri, won the maiden title.

Head steward Allen Irwin was pleased with how the four days of competition went.

“The sheep from Rangatira Station worked pretty well right through,” he said. “They were pretty consistent, especially in the final.”

A special feature of the prizegiving was the awarding of a Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand (RAS) Centenary medal to long-time local dog triallist and supporter Rod Mead.

It recognised his decades of commitment to the sport and to the Poverty Bay A&P Show.

“Rod has always been totally committed in his volunteer role that spans 60 years,” show association president Simon Bousfield said in presenting the medal.

A humble Mead thanked the association and “the team I’ve been part of”.

Another RAS medal was presented earlier in the show to Shirley Hyland in recognition of her many years of voluntary service to equestrian and the spring show.

Heifer Challenge honours to Sherwood Station

Muriwai’s Sherwood Station topped a dozen entries in the Turihaua Angus Supreme Heifer Challenge.

Judge Grant Crawshaw said the winning entry was a high-quality line of Angus cattle.

“They were well put together. Overall there were some very good cattle in the entries. Well done to all the exhibitors.”

In accepting the trophy, Sherwood’s Dylan Hoole said winning felt great.

“The AI [artificial insemination] line we’ve been chasing is starting to pay off for us.”

Dylan Hoole, from Sherwood Station, received the trophy and prizes from Paul Williams from Turihaua. Photo / Murray Robertson

Competition organiser Paul Williams, from Turihaua, said he was really happy with the number of entries this year and the quality of cattle put forward.

The Hunters, from Mingi Valley Station at Rere, and their Angus were second and the Lofflers, of Whāngārā, and their Simmentals were third.

The top prizes in the Ovation Chilled Lamb competition went to Sefton Alexander and Wai Station from Nūhaka.

The Short Contracting Heavy Lamb prize was won by Grant Sewell from Patutahi.

Grant Sewell from Patutahi, who won the Short Contracting Heavy Lamb competition, with Ovation's Will Faulks (left) and Nick Short. Photo / Murray Robertson

The lamb competitions attracted 70 pens of entries that involved about 150 sheep.

Desperate Housewives show their versatility

The Desperate Housewives from Rere won the Rural Support Trust ‘The Country Community Challenge’.

They amassed the highest points tally across the various components – cake-baking, scarecrow-making, best baconer pig, best pen of heifers, best hoggets and the goal-kicking contest.

The best scarecrow in the 'Community Challenge' was made by the team from Waerenga-o-Kuri: The Thatchers - Heidi (8), Sophie (5), Tessa (6), and their mum Bex. Photo / Murray Robertson







