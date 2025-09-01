Advertisement
Cyclone Gabrielle study reveals massive riverbank erosion in Gisborne

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Ūawa River seen in full flood on February 13, 2023, during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Uawa Civil Defence

The leader of a team that conducted a study on riverbank erosion caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in the Gisborne-Tairāwhiti district was shocked by a level of erosion, sediment and land loss equating to “about 270 tennis courts”.

Dr Hamish Biggs, an ecohydraulics and remote sensing scientist with Earth Sciences

