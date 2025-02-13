Nga whanau a Te Rangi Weherua: Urupā repair work – $50,000

Te Aitanga a Mahaki Trust: Provide solar power and storage to 10 marae – $50,000

St John Gisborne Area Committee: Protect ambulance station from future flooding – $49,916

Waimata Valley Residents Assn: Community hall repairs – $48,230

Penu (Rongo i te Kai) Marae: Solar power system – $43,545

Hauiti Marae Trustees: Solar power system – $42,225

Iritekura Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Mangatu Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Matahi o te Tau Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Muriwai Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Ngati Porou Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Paerauta-Tutua Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Potaka Marae Committee: Solar power unit – $41,400

Reporua Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Tairawhiti - Hinepare Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Tapuihikitia Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Taumata o Mihi Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Te Aowera Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Te Wainui Marae Trust: Solar power system – $41,400

Tinatoka Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Whareponga Marae: Solar power system – $41,400

Rangatira Marae: Electric solar system; transport, installation and unveiling of pou whenua (carved posts) at site of new marae – $40,000

Hinerupe Marae: Solar power system – $37,409

The House of Breakthrough Charitable Trust: Improve kitchen and food storage facilities – $35,000

Pakowhai Marae: Build mini stopbank; excavate drains; address land subsidence; lay drainage tiles – $34,511

Ahiateatua A4 Maori Reservation: Generator; emergency pod with shelving, emergency equipment; water filtration system; mattresses, linen and pillows – $30,000

Hikurangi Sports Club: Upgrade to field and facilities – $30,000

Hinemaurea Marae: Preparedness for Civil Defence Emergency Management hub – $30,000

Ilminster Intermediate: Rebuild school horticulture centre – $30,000

Kahuitara A2E2B3 Maori Inc: Install water tanks for community after water infrastructure damage – $30,000

Kaiwaka Marae Commitee: Solar power system – $30,000

Kakariki Marae: Improve resilience of marae water system to ensure quantity and quality of potable water – $30,000

Karuwai Marae: Back-up power source – $30,000

Makorori Community Group: Restoration and protection of dune system – $30,000

Mangahanea Marae: Health and safety repair work to marae water system and whare kai – $30,000

Mangarua Marae AKA Te Heapera: Two water storage tanks and shipping container – $30,000

Marotiri Kohanga Reo: Replacement of veranda; spouting replacement – $30,000

Matawai Community Group: Development of new playground – $30,000

Motu Community Trust: Relocation and renovation of community sports club – $30,000

Muriwai School: Establishment of community gardens – $30,000

Ngatapa Marae: Solar power system – $30,000

Ohako Marae: Purpose-built mattress shed; new mattresses, bedding and pillows – $30,000

Ohinewaiapu Marae: Reroofing kāuta (kitchen); concrete pad for civil defence containers; gravel carpark; urupa repair – $30,000

Okoro Creatives: Resources to support whenua restoration – $30,000

Okuri Marae: Re-establish fencelines; clear land and older trees; plant native trees; create driveway – $30,000

Paikea Whitireia Trust: Concrete sea wall; woody debris clearance; planting of native flora to reduce erosion – $30,000

Rahui Marae: Repair or replace wharenui (meeting house) roof – $30,000

Raumoa Whānau Trust: Various recovery and preparedness tasks – $30,000

Rongopai Marae Trustees: Flood prevention, maintenance – $30,000

Ruatoria City Sports Club: Building upgrade – $30,000

Ruatoria Volunteer Fire Brigade: Drill, case and establish a water bore at station – $30,000

Rutene Road Kindergarten: Fix veranda roofing, install proper storm water drainage; fix Novaflo drainage; replace guttering and spouting system – $30,000

St Stephen’s Church, Te Araroa: Water damage remediation; structural reinforcement: weatherproofing; solar power installation; Starlink – $30,000

Taharora Mara: Upgrade electrical wiring and necessary consumables to meet health and safety standards – $30,000

Takapau Arero Kaitieki: Purchase materials and build retaining walls around compromised areas of urupā (cemetery) – $30,000

Takitimu Marae Waituhi: Solar power system – $30,000

Tarere Marae: Solar system – $30,000

Te Ake Te Karaka Trust: Replace and repair community hall resources – $30,000

Te Ariuru Marae Trustees: Removal of silt and debris; fencing – $30,000

Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Ao Tāwarirangi: Solar system – $30,000

Te Manawa o Totaranui Trust: Buying and planting of native trees and shrubs; fence; rocks/rubble for stop banks – $30,000

Te Pahou Marae Committee: Shipping container, shelving/storage boxes; generator and installation; Starlink; mattresses/sheets; clothing; gumboots; first aid supplies – $30,000

Te Puia Springs Community Lead Civil Defence: Trailer barbecue and commercial marquee – $30,000

Te Rawheoro Marae: Upgrade/renovate kitchen facilities – $30,000

Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou: Shipping container; emergency food boxes and survival items – $30,000

Te Tai Ruruku o Manutuke: Solar system including panels, mounting kit, inverter, battery, generator – $30,000

Te Whare Hauora o Te Aitanga a Hauiti: Renovate whare manaaki, installation of kitchen – $30,000

Proprietors of Anaura (Hinetamatea Pa): Develop nursery on marae reserve; strengthen sand dunes to protect urupā – $30,000

Proprietors of Pahiitaua & other blocks incorporated – Pahi Station: Fencing materials for wetlands restoration – $30,000

Tikitiki Civil Defence: Separate building on marae grounds specifically for civil defence – $30,000

Tokomaru Bay JAB Rugby: Multi-sports turf – $30,000

Tolaga Bay Fire Brigade: Replacement of medical response van – $30,000

Tuatini Marae Trust: Refit dining hall storeroom with disabled toilet and shower for better access to ablution block – $30,000

Ūawa Horse Sports Club Incorporated: Repair fencing, signage, ground drainage and loading ramp; purchase of secure storage facility – $30,000

Waihorokaka Limited: Battery solar system – $30,000

Waiomatatini A5: Solar panel and battery system – $30,000

Waipiro Kura Ahu Whenua Trust: Improve access to power and water supply system – $30,000

Other grants ranged from $5400 to $29,000