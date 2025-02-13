Nga whanau a Te Rangi Weherua: Urupā repair work – $50,000
Te Aitanga a Mahaki Trust: Provide solar power and storage to 10 marae – $50,000
St John Gisborne Area Committee: Protect ambulance station from future flooding – $49,916
Waimata Valley Residents Assn: Community hall repairs – $48,230
Penu (Rongo i te Kai) Marae: Solar power system – $43,545
Hauiti Marae Trustees: Solar power system – $42,225
Iritekura Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Mangatu Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Matahi o te Tau Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Muriwai Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Ngati Porou Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Paerauta-Tutua Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Potaka Marae Committee: Solar power unit – $41,400
Reporua Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Tairawhiti - Hinepare Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Tapuihikitia Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Taumata o Mihi Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Te Aowera Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Te Wainui Marae Trust: Solar power system – $41,400
Tinatoka Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Whareponga Marae: Solar power system – $41,400
Rangatira Marae: Electric solar system; transport, installation and unveiling of pou whenua (carved posts) at site of new marae – $40,000
Hinerupe Marae: Solar power system – $37,409
The House of Breakthrough Charitable Trust: Improve kitchen and food storage facilities – $35,000
Pakowhai Marae: Build mini stopbank; excavate drains; address land subsidence; lay drainage tiles – $34,511
Ahiateatua A4 Maori Reservation: Generator; emergency pod with shelving, emergency equipment; water filtration system; mattresses, linen and pillows – $30,000
Hikurangi Sports Club: Upgrade to field and facilities – $30,000
Hinemaurea Marae: Preparedness for Civil Defence Emergency Management hub – $30,000
Ilminster Intermediate: Rebuild school horticulture centre – $30,000
Kahuitara A2E2B3 Maori Inc: Install water tanks for community after water infrastructure damage – $30,000
Kaiwaka Marae Commitee: Solar power system – $30,000
Kakariki Marae: Improve resilience of marae water system to ensure quantity and quality of potable water – $30,000
Karuwai Marae: Back-up power source – $30,000
Makorori Community Group: Restoration and protection of dune system – $30,000
Mangahanea Marae: Health and safety repair work to marae water system and whare kai – $30,000
Mangarua Marae AKA Te Heapera: Two water storage tanks and shipping container – $30,000
Marotiri Kohanga Reo: Replacement of veranda; spouting replacement – $30,000
Matawai Community Group: Development of new playground – $30,000
Motu Community Trust: Relocation and renovation of community sports club – $30,000
Muriwai School: Establishment of community gardens – $30,000
Ngatapa Marae: Solar power system – $30,000
Ohako Marae: Purpose-built mattress shed; new mattresses, bedding and pillows – $30,000
Ohinewaiapu Marae: Reroofing kāuta (kitchen); concrete pad for civil defence containers; gravel carpark; urupa repair – $30,000
Okoro Creatives: Resources to support whenua restoration – $30,000
Okuri Marae: Re-establish fencelines; clear land and older trees; plant native trees; create driveway – $30,000
Paikea Whitireia Trust: Concrete sea wall; woody debris clearance; planting of native flora to reduce erosion – $30,000
Rahui Marae: Repair or replace wharenui (meeting house) roof – $30,000
Raumoa Whānau Trust: Various recovery and preparedness tasks – $30,000
Rongopai Marae Trustees: Flood prevention, maintenance – $30,000
Ruatoria City Sports Club: Building upgrade – $30,000
Ruatoria Volunteer Fire Brigade: Drill, case and establish a water bore at station – $30,000
Rutene Road Kindergarten: Fix veranda roofing, install proper storm water drainage; fix Novaflo drainage; replace guttering and spouting system – $30,000
St Stephen’s Church, Te Araroa: Water damage remediation; structural reinforcement: weatherproofing; solar power installation; Starlink – $30,000
Taharora Mara: Upgrade electrical wiring and necessary consumables to meet health and safety standards – $30,000
Takapau Arero Kaitieki: Purchase materials and build retaining walls around compromised areas of urupā (cemetery) – $30,000
Takitimu Marae Waituhi: Solar power system – $30,000
Tarere Marae: Solar system – $30,000
Te Ake Te Karaka Trust: Replace and repair community hall resources – $30,000
Te Ariuru Marae Trustees: Removal of silt and debris; fencing – $30,000
Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Ao Tāwarirangi: Solar system – $30,000
Te Manawa o Totaranui Trust: Buying and planting of native trees and shrubs; fence; rocks/rubble for stop banks – $30,000
Te Pahou Marae Committee: Shipping container, shelving/storage boxes; generator and installation; Starlink; mattresses/sheets; clothing; gumboots; first aid supplies – $30,000
Te Puia Springs Community Lead Civil Defence: Trailer barbecue and commercial marquee – $30,000
Te Rawheoro Marae: Upgrade/renovate kitchen facilities – $30,000
Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou: Shipping container; emergency food boxes and survival items – $30,000
Te Tai Ruruku o Manutuke: Solar system including panels, mounting kit, inverter, battery, generator – $30,000
Te Whare Hauora o Te Aitanga a Hauiti: Renovate whare manaaki, installation of kitchen – $30,000
Proprietors of Anaura (Hinetamatea Pa): Develop nursery on marae reserve; strengthen sand dunes to protect urupā – $30,000
Proprietors of Pahiitaua & other blocks incorporated – Pahi Station: Fencing materials for wetlands restoration – $30,000
Tikitiki Civil Defence: Separate building on marae grounds specifically for civil defence – $30,000
Tokomaru Bay JAB Rugby: Multi-sports turf – $30,000
Tolaga Bay Fire Brigade: Replacement of medical response van – $30,000
Tuatini Marae Trust: Refit dining hall storeroom with disabled toilet and shower for better access to ablution block – $30,000
Ūawa Horse Sports Club Incorporated: Repair fencing, signage, ground drainage and loading ramp; purchase of secure storage facility – $30,000
Waihorokaka Limited: Battery solar system – $30,000
Waiomatatini A5: Solar panel and battery system – $30,000
Waipiro Kura Ahu Whenua Trust: Improve access to power and water supply system – $30,000
Other grants ranged from $5400 to $29,000